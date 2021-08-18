Why Ben Roethlisberger doesn't need to prove anything in 2021

Ben Roethlisberger has accomplished a lot throughout his career. However, Big Ben still feels he has something to prove entering his 18th NFL season. Roethlisberger is coming back for one final time having made changes to his body, and looks better than ever heading into the upcoming season.

One Steelers legend feels that Ben Roethlisberger has nothing to prove to Pittsburgh's fan base. Former Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson weighed in on Ben Roethlisberger during a recent interview. Here's a quick look at why Woodson doesn't feel Big Ben has to prove anything.

Why does Rod Woodson feel that Ben Roethlisberger has nothing to prove?

Rod Woodson and Ben Roethlisberger

Rod Woodson tackled Ben Roethlisberger during a recent interview with CBS Sports. Woodson was asked an interesting question about the Steelers' veteran quarterback.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with wide receiver Diontae Johnson during practice Monday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/QIcRdZV0gH — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) August 9, 2021

"There are plenty of doubters as it relates to Ben Roethlisberger heading into the 2021 season. Looking back on what you went through after leaving Pittsburgh, what would your advice be for him?"

Rod Woodson gave a great answer in regards to Big Ben's 2021-22 NFL season.

"Ben doesn't have to prove anything to anybody. If anything, he has to prove it to himself. Ben has played so well throughout his career in Pittsburgh, he is always going to be compared to the younger Ben. That's a good thing, because he was a baller and he still is a very good player. I don't think he has anything to prove."

Rod Woodson has made a valid point, and he's right in saying that Ben Roethlisberger has nothing to prove during his final season. The veteran quarterback has won two Super Bowl championships, six-time Pro Bowler, and the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Most pass yds in a game this season:

1. Dak Prescott 502, Week 4

2. Ben Roethlisberger 501, Wild Card

3. Dak Prescott 472, Week 3

4. Patrick Mahomes 462, Week 12 pic.twitter.com/wQ342L0SVF — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2021

Roethlisberger won 13 straight games during his rookie season and a Super Bowl in his second year. Big Ben won his second Super Bowl ring two years later in 2007. He's appeared on the NFL's top 100 players list every year since 2011. Unfortunately, that streak was snapped when he failed to make the list in 2020.

So why doesn't Ben Roethlisberger need to prove anything in 2021?

Ben is in a tough spot entering his 18th year. He doesn't have to prove anything to the Steelers fan base. However, he wants to prove to himself that he still has what it takes to play at the top level. Many fans are overlooking the Steelers for the upcoming season, but Roethlisberger will be out to prove to himself that he can still compete for a Super Bowl.

Edited by Diptanil Roy