Ben Roethlisberger May Be Retiring 

Ben Roethlisberger looks like an absolute shell of himself. It's so sad to see a former bona fide gunslinger be forced to spend entire games throwing designed short yard throws and struggling to push the ball down the field.

Roethlisberger's arm is dusted, and the Steelers know it, the free role he once had in this offense has all but vanished. It's been schemed out and Roethlisberger plays like he knows it, he is so mechanical now, Roethlisberger really spends entire games playing to a script when he was once a Mahomes/Rodgers type gunslinger.

Ben Roethlisberger; The Anti Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger has never detailed the exact nature of the injury that made his arm shot, but the quarterback in August of 2020 mentioned that after week 2 of 2019 he found out he tore three of five flexor tendons "off the bone."

The Steelers front office knows they need a QB with a canon arm( old Ben Roethlisberger) to overcome the windy/cold weathers of cities such as Cleveland, Baltimore, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh itself. Ben Roethlisberger now has a noodle arm, the Steelers see themselves as a classic NFL franchise built on old principles while Big Ben is known to get dicey with the media. The Steelers are moving into a new era,Roethlisberger is 39. At one point Roethlisberger was set to be the NFL's highest earner going into 2021 but the Steelers cut his salary down as a clear statement they didn't think he was worth it and wouldn't honor it. The situation is considered so bad that if Roethlisberger doesn't retire at the end of the season the Steelers may just straight up release him to fully move into the new era they are so desperate to embrace.

Ben Roethlisberger has deteriorated to the point where he has become everything the Steelers front office do not want in a QB.

The Steelers Post Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers mirror the Bears before they selected Justin Fields. They both have dominant defenses, terrible O-Lines, well respected Head Coaches and plenty of highly rated skill guys. The Bears' contender status, however, leaped over the Steelers when they selected a QB with a Mahomes-level ceiling to replace their "just okay" starter. The Steelers do not have an heir apparent on the roster (Dwayne Haskins is a major question mark).

If the Pittsburgh Steelers wish to return to true contender status, they need to revamp the offensive line and draft an accurate deep ball thrower who is occasionally clutch enough to steal a game. The Steelers have a half-century-long established formula for winning games. A defense first led team, a strong running game to manage the clock and a great deep ball attack to generate explosive plays. They only have one more hurdle to clear and sadly Big Ben just isn't the guy to clear those hurdles anymore. It's time for a new starter in Pittsburgh, but I do hope Roethlisberger retires as a lifetime Steeler. He put in plenty of years of quality service to be able to afford to get two bad years off. Like Dirk those last few Mavs years when he couldn't even run anymore. Sadly, I don't think the Steelers let Ben Roethlisberger get even one more bad year off sadly.

