NFL: 5 best replacements for Ben Roethlisberger at the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Earlier during the offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger restructured his contract to help with his team's cap situation.

In doing so, Roethlisberger also ensured he'll be returning to the fold in the Steel City come September 9th as the starting quarterback. But after 16 fantastic years in the NFL, it's hard to imagine that Roethlisberger has too many more championship-caliber years left in him.

Currently, Mason Rudolph is the Steelers' backup quarterback. If you happened to catch his 2019 performances when filling in for the injured Roethlisberger, then you'll already know they fell beneath the high standards expected in Pittsburgh.

The experience may have aided his progression. But, personally, I don't think Rudolph is the solution in the long term. This of course begs the question of who Roethlisberger's successor will eventually be? Let's take a look.

Five potential replacements for Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers have signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract, per @RapSheet



24th highest-graded QB in 2020 (69.0) pic.twitter.com/DQMUUJ4mEK — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2021

#1 - Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders)

Marcus Mariota

2014 Heisman Award-winning QB Marcus Mariota has struggled to live up to expectations in his NFL career.

In Tennessee, his abilities seemed to wane year on year and it was no surprise to see him moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2020 offseason. Mariota has been back up to Derek Carr ever since.

That being said, there are two reasons why this signing could work for the Steelers.

First, Mariota is out of contract at the end of the 2021 season and has enough experience under his belt to come in and do a job and second, in the one-game viewers really got to see off Mariota last season, he performed quite well.

This performance does suggest that coach Gruden's influence on one of the best college players of all time has been paying off.

Besides which, if all else fails, Mariota can simply keep the passing game simple and hand the ball off to Najee Harris, who looks destined to have a tremendous career in the NFL.

#2 - Carson Strong (Nevada)

Of all the quarterbacks I've seen this week in preparation for next year's 2022 NFL draft, the Nevada Wolf Pack's signal-caller Carson Strong is certainly the closest to Roethlisberger's style of play. He is potentially a college talent that the Steelers will keep an eye on.

Like Roethlisberger, Strong is a traditional pocket-passer blessed with a gun of an arm, accurate delivery, and, at 6-foot-4, a real presence behind the line.

Of course, the Steelers could vouch for a host of other quarterbacks in next year's draft. But with 5,193 yards, 38 TDs and just 11 picks in his first two campaigns as a starter in Nevada, Mike Tomlin and co. could do a lot worse than Carson Strong in their quest to replace Roethlisberger.

#3 - Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater (Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons

With Drew Lock now vying with the former-Panther, Teddy Bridgewater, for quarterback supremacy in Denver. One of the two signal-callers will likely be deemed surplus to requirements come the 2022 offseason.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Carolina in 2020. Drew Lock managed 2,933 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 picks for the Broncos.

With those stats, neither player is likely to pacify a Steelers fanbase used to watching such talents as Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field. But both would be decent stop-gap options if coach Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert feel there isn't value for them in the 2022 NFL draft.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly not happy with the Packers and he has told the organization he does not want to return to the team, per @AdamSchefter



Rodgers: PFF's highest-graded player in 2020 (95.1) pic.twitter.com/xTHVEAlZBF — PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is one of the most renowned and storied in sports. If the quarterback is granted his wish, I'd expect to see the Steelers sniffing around for the 2020 NFL MVP and the quarterback reciprocating the interest.

It probably won't happen, but the Steelers have as good a chance as any other team of persuading Rodgers to join their ranks and, of course, he'd be an excellent replacement for Roethlisberger.

#5 - Mitchell Trubisky (Buffalo Bills)

Mitchell Trubisky: 63.5 PFF Grade in 2020



T-32nd among QBs pic.twitter.com/6eOYBFqsJ6 — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2021

Bear with me here.

For all the hate he receives for not being Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky has still thrown almost twice as many touchdowns as he has interceptions in his short career.

He's been to the playoffs twice and he's young enough to improve further whilst learning a more dynamic style of offense under Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll at the Bills training center. And who knows what kind of tricks he'll pick up from Josh Allen over in Buffalo, too.

Like my first pick Marcus Mariota, I just don't think Trubisky is over and done with in the NFL just yet. Someone will give him another opportunity, so why not the Steelers next year if Roethlisberger retires?

Trubisky lining up alongside RB Najee Harris, WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson doesn't sound all that bad to me.

Plus, it's not like Roethlisberger didn't have a nightmare season back in 2006 (18 touchdowns, 23 interceptions). Players can improve, and Trubisky deserves another shot.