NFL fans react to Ben Roethlisberger announcing his impending retirement

Ben Roethlisberger has always been coy about his NFL future. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has hinted at retirement multiple times in the past, but he is obviously still playing.

The messaging changed Thursday when Roethlisberger addressed the media. This time around, he said he is likely done following this season.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Ben Roethlisberger won't speak in definites, but he says "all signs" are pointing that "this could be it" his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field.

So it is not an absolute, but this seems to mean Roethlisberger is retiring following the 2021 NFL season. That had fans reacting in a variety of ways on social media.

That Blitz Guy @ThatBlitzGuy #NFL Can't believe this really could be Ben Roethlisberger's last home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday against the Browns. #Steelers

NFL fans react to the news that Ben Roethlisberger may retire

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The overwhelming sight on social media was that of Steelers fans honoring their favorite quarterback. Roethlisberger has been with the team since 2004 and has won two Super Bowls for the city of Pittsburgh. His last one came over a decade ago, but those titles will never be forgotten.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation Monday night there will be one last offensive player introduction for this man.. "and youuuurrrrrrr quarterback.. from Miami of Ohio..Ben Roethlisberger!!!!"



I don't think I'm ready for that.

Christian ✞ @412champs This Monday night is gonna be it man



The last home game seeing 7 on the field & I’m seriously not ready to face it.



I don’t know the Pittsburgh Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger. My entire life he’s been QB1



Christian ✞ @412champs This Monday night is gonna be it man

The last home game seeing 7 on the field & I'm seriously not ready to face it.

I don't know the Pittsburgh Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger. My entire life he's been QB1

Whoever is quarterback in 22', they'll never replace 7

Roethlisberger's final home game, given he does retire, comes Monday against the Cleveland Browns. That had Browns fans reacting to this news with some joy because of the years of torture he has put that fan base through.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12



Let’s send Ben Roethlisberger to retirement with an L.



Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

Let's send Ben Roethlisberger to retirement with an L.

RT this & follow me to win 🔥🤝 I'm giving away this Crying Big Ben t-shirt if the #Browns beat Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger has absolutely owned the Browns over his career. He has a 25-2-1 record against Cleveland in the regular season and is looking to add to that total and eliminate the Browns from postseason contention once again.

Some Steelers fans are even cracking jokes about how Roethlisberger should just call his own plays Monday night and ignore offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap Ben Roethlisberger when Matt Canada's play calls come in Monday night…

Bradley Antal @b_antal28 Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap Ben Roethlisberger is 100 percent turning Matt Canada's microphone off Monday night. No way he's letting Canada screw up his moment. Speak it into existence! No chance are we gonna allow Matt Canada ruin Ben's last home game 😤

The game itself is important for reasons other than just Roethlisberger's sendoff. The Steelers are 7-7-1 and trying to get into the postseason before the quarterback retires.

They can still win the division or sneak in via the Wild Card, as well if a few teams ahead of them struggle over the final two weeks of the season. As of today, the Steelers need to pass the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

That means Roethlisberger is looking to provide fans with a bit more magic during his final season in town.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp IT Would be awesome sight to see a jammed packed @heinzfield on a Monday Night ESPECIALLY against Cleveland to see Ben Roethlisberger do what he does best —BEAT #Browns on what will likely be his final Home Start 🏈🏈🏈

There is always the possibility that Roethlisberger suits up elsewhere in 2022. Yet he is likely not even thinking about that right now. His focus seems to be on his final Steelers home game and also getting back to the postseason.

The Steelers great has had a full career and is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He secured that right when he won his second Super Bowl, and the fact he dominated so long in one city only adds to his legacy in the league.

Monday should be an emotional night for Roethlisberger and for all Steelers fans in attendance. Getting a win over the rival Browns would be an added bonus.

