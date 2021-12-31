NFL fans react to Ben Roethlisberger announcing his impending retirement

Ben Roethlisberger has always been coy about his NFL future. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has hinted at retirement multiple times in the past, but he is obviously still playing.
The messaging changed Thursday when Roethlisberger addressed the media. This time around, he said he is likely done following this season.
So it is not an absolute, but this seems to mean Roethlisberger is retiring following the 2021 NFL season. That had fans reacting in a variety of ways on social media.
NFL fans react to the news that Ben Roethlisberger may retire
The overwhelming sight on social media was that of Steelers fans honoring their favorite quarterback. Roethlisberger has been with the team since 2004 and has won two Super Bowls for the city of Pittsburgh. His last one came over a decade ago, but those titles will never be forgotten.
Roethlisberger's final home game, given he does retire, comes Monday against the Cleveland Browns. That had Browns fans reacting to this news with some joy because of the years of torture he has put that fan base through.
Roethlisberger has absolutely owned the Browns over his career. He has a 25-2-1 record against Cleveland in the regular season and is looking to add to that total and eliminate the Browns from postseason contention once again.
Some Steelers fans are even cracking jokes about how Roethlisberger should just call his own plays Monday night and ignore offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
The game itself is important for reasons other than just Roethlisberger's sendoff. The Steelers are 7-7-1 and trying to get into the postseason before the quarterback retires.
They can still win the division or sneak in via the Wild Card, as well if a few teams ahead of them struggle over the final two weeks of the season. As of today, the Steelers need to pass the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins for the final AFC Wild Card spot.
That means Roethlisberger is looking to provide fans with a bit more magic during his final season in town.
There is always the possibility that Roethlisberger suits up elsewhere in 2022. Yet he is likely not even thinking about that right now. His focus seems to be on his final Steelers home game and also getting back to the postseason.
The Steelers great has had a full career and is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He secured that right when he won his second Super Bowl, and the fact he dominated so long in one city only adds to his legacy in the league.
Monday should be an emotional night for Roethlisberger and for all Steelers fans in attendance. Getting a win over the rival Browns would be an added bonus.
