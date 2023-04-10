Last night, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens and signed a one-year $15 million deal with the chance of making $18 million.

The news came as a surprise to the football world as many expected Beckham Jr. to join the Jets in New York with Aaron Rodgers. With the signing, Baltimore added much-needed help at the receiver position, with Beckham Jr. getting the chance at being the number one receiver again.

It seems as if Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill approves of the signing. Hill Tweeted Monday afternoon :

"OBJ to the ravens clutch."

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿 OBJ to the ravens clutch OBJ to the ravens clutch ✌🏿

He thinks that OBJ joining the Ravens is a clutch and thinks he can help their offense out.

The Ravens desperately needed help at the position. They didn't have a wide receiver last season, recording more than 500 receiving yards or scoring more than three touchdowns.

While Beckham Jr. isn't what he was in his first few seasons in the NFL, he can still be a good target for whoever the Ravens quarterback is this season. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who has been named to two All-Pro's.

The acquisition is also a positive sign for the team to bring back quarterback Lamar Jackson, who requested a trade on March 2, and hasn't progressed in contract talks with the Ravens.

Adding a good reliable target like OBJ could increase Jackson's chances of returning to the Ravens as they look to improve their offense for the upcoming season. They've also added veteran wideout Nelson Agholor.

TE Isaiah Likely #Ravens Potential 2023 Offense:QB Lamar JacksonRB JK DobbinsRB Gus EdwardsRB Justice HillWR Odell Beckham Jr.WR Rashod BatemanWR Nelson AgholorWR Devin DuveranyWR James ProcheTE Mark AndrewsTE Isaiah Likely twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Ravens Potential 2023 Offense:QB Lamar JacksonRB JK Dobbins RB Gus EdwardsRB Justice HillWR Odell Beckham Jr.WR Rashod Bateman WR Nelson AgholorWR Devin Duverany WR James Proche TE Mark Andrews TE Isaiah Likely twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pqxgPXKFtc

Tyreek Hill plans on retiring from the NFL once his Dolphins contract is up

Tyreek Hill AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

While Tyreek Hill seems happy for Odell Beckham Jr. to extend his career by signing with the Baltimore Ravens, he has his sights set on retiring in a few years.

Hill announced on Sports Radio 810 that he intends on retiring from the NFL after the 2025 season:

"I'm going for 10 man. Imma finish out this contract with the Dolphans man and then Imma call it quits. I want to go into the business side."

theScore @theScore



Hill's current contract will expire after the 2025 season. Tyreek Hill has retirement in sight.Hill's current contract will expire after the 2025 season. Tyreek Hill has retirement in sight. ✌️Hill's current contract will expire after the 2025 season. 👀 https://t.co/Hs5uPFrxZn

The news came as a surprise as Hill announced his retirement out of nowhere. He is still in his prime at 29 and in three years he will still likely be a top wide receiver in the NFL. He mentioned that he plans on getting into the business side of things once he retires and wants to start his own gaming company.

Do you think Tyreek Hill will retire following the 2025 season?

