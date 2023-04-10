Odell Beckham Jr. to Ravens: From Ja'Marr Chase to Robert Griffin, how NFL world reacted to blockbuster move

Odell Beckham Jr. shocked the NFL world on Easter Sunday (April 9) when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. It has been reported that he signed a one-year deal with a $15 million base salary. He also has the chance of making up to $18 million for the season.

Beckham Jr. had interest from several other teams in the league, including the New York Jets. He chose the Ravens because they offered him a lucrative deal. The Ravens were the first team known to give Beckham Jr. an offer.

He joins a receiving core where he is expected to be the WR1 under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system. The team has also signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor this off-season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beckham Jr. missed all of last season due to recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. He wasn't healthy enough to play last season, but is ready to go this season. He will be providing some much-needed help to Baltimore's offense.

In his career, Beckham Jr. has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns.

The NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Baltimore Ravens

The NFL world was left shocked yesterday as they learned about Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Baltimore Ravens. From current players to teammates to fans, they think Odell got paid well and question if Lamar Jackson will return to the team.

Here is how fans and NFL players reacted to the news of the signing:

Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__ obj to the ravens real ? obj to the ravens real ?

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Amazing job by Ravens GM Eric Decosta signing OBJ. Adds Super Bowl Experience and game breaking ability to their WR room. Having OBJ, Bateman, Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Likely and Duvernay allows this offensive to attack from every direction. NOW SIGN LAMAR JACKSON. Amazing job by Ravens GM Eric Decosta signing OBJ. Adds Super Bowl Experience and game breaking ability to their WR room. Having OBJ, Bateman, Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Likely and Duvernay allows this offensive to attack from every direction. NOW SIGN LAMAR JACKSON.

Jordan Stout @JORDANSTOUT92 I LIKE THAT I LIKE THAT

marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying. Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying. Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! twitter.com/marlon_humphre… Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! twitter.com/marlon_humphre…

marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying. Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying. Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! twitter.com/marlon_humphre… Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! twitter.com/marlon_humphre…

Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC That's a great contract for obj. That's a great contract for obj.

Will the Baltimore Ravens be able to bring back Lamar Jackson after signing Odell Beckham Jr.?

OBJ during Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

After hearing the news of the Baltimore Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr., many wondered if this would be enough to bring back quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



There’s still business to handle with Lamar — but this is a… Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens , according to sources familiar with the situation.There’s still business to handle with Lamar — but this is a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens, according to sources familiar with the situation. There’s still business to handle with Lamar — but this is a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jackson was franchise tagged by the Ravens this off-season. He isn't happy with his contract situation. He is seeking a long-term deal with a lot of guaranteed money.

He officially requested a trade on March 2 from the Ravens and has expressed his frustration with the team.

Jackson and OBJ have had conversations in free agency about teaming up with the goal of winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. Odell just got paid what he wanted by the Ravens. Now it's Jackson's turn to hammer out a long-term deal with the team.

Do you think the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will get a deal done?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes