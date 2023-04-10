“Seems a little odd” – NFL insider pokes holes in Tyreek Hill's retirement talk after Dolphins superstar’s surprise announcement

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has his sights set on retiring.

The seven-year wideout announced on Sports Radio 810 that he would retire once his contract ends with the Miami Dolphins.

This was a bit of a surprise as it came out of nowhere and Hill is one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

ProFootballTalk and SI writer Peter King reacted to Hill's retirement plans in his Monday morning column. He thinks it was a little odd for Hill to announce his retirement 34 months in advance.

"Tyreek Hill announces he will retire in 34 months. Seems a little odd to me, saying you’ll retire after playing three more NFL seasons, but to each his own."

Here's Hill's announcement from a few days ago stating he would retire after his contract with the Miami Dolphins:

"I'm going for 10 man. Imma finish out this contract with the Dolphans man and then Imma call it quits. I want to go into the business side."

Hill's current contract will expire after the 2025 season.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Hill has already earned $67.1 million. If he plays the next four seasons and plays through his current contract, he will have made around $180 million.

Will Tyreek Hill enter the Hall of Fame when he retires?

Tyreek Hill at the AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Tyreek Hill has a strong case of becoming a Hall-of-Famer once he hangs the cleats up.

Since entering the league in 2016, Hill has been one of the most explosive players on the field and has been a deep-threat his entire career. He's the made the Pro Bowl every single season since entering the league and has been named an All-Pro five times in his career.

Hill has recorded five seasons for 1,000-plus yards and has 8,340 receiving yards on 589 receptions. In addition, he has 751 rushing yards and 1,398 return yards, while scoring 75 total touchdowns in his career.

Hill hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in production, as he recorded one of the best seasons staticistically of his career with the Miami Dolphins last season. He set career-highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) while playing with a few different quarterbacks last season.

It seems almost a certainty (barring any controversy) that Tyreek Hill will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

