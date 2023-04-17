Jalen Hurts contract extension breakdown: All you need to know about numbers behind Eagles star’s massive deal

Jalen Hurts just made history. The Philadelphia Eagles star, who came second in MVP voting and earned a berth in the Super Bowl, is now the highest-paid player in NFL history.

After a stellar season, the Eagles have locked up their franchise quarterback.

An extension was likely to come, especially after such a season. With his rookie contract ending soon (it was a smaller contract since he wasn't a first-round selection), the Eagles had no choice but to pay him.

That's exactly what they did - more so than any team has ever done to any player before. His initial contract was for four years and a little over $6 million. Now, Jalen Hurts' contract is for five seasons and $255 million.

That translates to $51 million per year. Here's how that stacks up against other yearly salaries in the NFL:

Jalen Hurts, $51 million Aaron Rodgers, $50.2 million Russell Wilson, $48.5 million Kyler Murray, $46.1 million Deshaun Watson, $46 million Patrick Mahomes, $45 million Josh Allen, $43 million Dak Prescott, $40 million Matthew Stafford, $40 million Daniel Jones, $40 million

Though it only slightly edges out Aaron Rodgers' salary, it's still the highest annual value ever. No NFL player has ever had a higher salary. In the salary cap league, that is wildly impressive.

Going even further, it's a historic deal in terms of guaranteed money. NFL reporter Rob Maaddi reports that only one player has ever received more new money guarantees: Deshaun Watson.

"Jalen Hurts’ deal includes second-most new money guarantee - $179.304 million - in NFL history behind Deshaun Watson. Total deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn is worth $255 million over 5 years."

With players like Lamar Jackson searching for his own guaranteed money deal, this could further reshape the market.

Why Jalen Hurts became the highest paid NFL player ever

Jalen Hurts is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. His ability to rush is only rivaled by a few other quarterbacks and he's one of the game's best passers, too.

Jalen Hurts netted a massive extension

He certainly benefits from throwing to A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but Hurts is one of the league's best players.

An MVP finalist and a Super Bowl-appearing quarterback is worth a lot of money- the Eagles obviously think so. Jalen Hurts' contract certainly proves that much.

