Trey Lance 49ers exit inevitable? Brock Purdy likely QB1 in San Francisco, claims NFL insider

Could the San Francisco 49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance?

The team has reportedly been receiving trade calls for the former No. 3 overall pick after the emergence of Brock Purdy last year.

Lance was the 49ers' 2021 first-round draft-pick and they traded their first-round picks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and their third-round pick in 2022 to select him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of last season and was out for the remainder of the year. Purdy took over in Week 13 when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and took the team to the NFC Championship game.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news on Wednesday morning about the team getting calls for Lance.

"Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. https://t.co/ddOZjZq5Xn

This comes with the expectation from teams that Purdy will be the team's starter for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch said Brock Purdy has "earned the right" to be their guy

Brock Purdy during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

At the NFL's annual owners' meeting in March, general manager John Lynch said that he thinks Brock Purdy has earned the right to be the team's starter.

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he's probably the leader in the clubhouse at that. I'll let Kyle make those kinds of decisions but I know when we talk, Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he'd probably take that first snap."

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #49ers GM John Lynch with biggest endorsement of QB Brock Purdy as starter yet: "I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that...if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap." #49ers GM John Lynch with biggest endorsement of QB Brock Purdy as starter yet: "I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that...if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap."

It's an interesting situation for the San Franisco 49ers to be in. Purdy finished the season, 5-0, won two playoff games and losing in the NFC Championship game as he tore his UCL. In all, he has thrown for over 1,900 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions, and rushed for two touchdowns in eight games played as a rookie.

Lance has started in four games while playing in eight and has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes