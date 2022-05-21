Twitter goes crazy after Ugly Sonic design makes cameo in Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers (Details Explored)

A character known as Ugly Sonic appears in the Disney+ film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, based on the classic '90s animated TV series. Stars Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the titular duo.
The character is seen doing his best to make a living in the industry, but it's clear that roles are scarce and cons are his primary source of income.
His appearance prompted the hashtag Ugly Sonic to trend on Twitter.
How did the Ugly Sonic cameo happen in Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers?
Based on the iconic Sega Genesis game, Sonic the Hedgehog was delayed from its original 2019 release date. This was done to find time for Sonic to be redesigned, following widespread criticism that the first incarnation of the CG character was too creepy. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers capitalizes on Ugly Sonic's unsettling teeth.
However, Sonic the Hedgehog was a massive success for Paramount, as was the sequel released last month. Ben Schwartz plays the titular hero in the current Sonic films.
In an interview with Polygon, director Akiva Schaffer said that Ugly Sonic's appearance was a highlight of the film :
“It’s one of my favourite [cameos in the film],” he said. “I can speak to that. It’s one of my favourite things in the movie. And I’m very excited for people to see it … I don’t know what I should, what I’m allowed to say [about it]. I think I will actually plead the fifth.”
Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers is jam-packed with animated appearances, ranging from classic Disney characters to one of comic artist Robert Crumb's most famous creations. None of these cameos are as high-profile as Daffy Duck and Donald Duck's legendary piano fight in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
Schaffer said in this regard:
“It was super-important to me to get a bunch of third-party cartoons, because if this is going to be some sort of a celebration of animation,, it can’t just be a celebration of Disney animation,”
However, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers completely mocks the popular character and the public reaction. But it's all in good fun.
Netizens can't keep the calm following the return of scrapped Ugly Sonic
Fans are overjoyed and want to see more of Robinson as the speedy hedgehog.
Some fans said that Sonic should be the star of a horror film.
Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, is available exclusively on Disney+.