The internet wants to cancel Charli D'Amelio over her new Dunkin Donuts drink

Charli D'Amelio had launched her own brand of drink at Dunkin Donuts recently to much fanfare, but she's now getting calls for cancellation.

Charli D'Amelio just can't seem to catch a break these days. The TikTok star was recently persecuted for releasing a book.

The book was essentially just a fully priced collage of a few moments of her life and some stickers, which left people baffled.

The latest in the long list of absurd reasons that people are calling for her cancellation is the promotion of caffeine to impressionable teens.

Charli D'Amelio is getting hate for her new Dunkin Donut drink

TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Launches New Dunkin' Drink with Sweet Cold Foam https://t.co/zlFVzz7Cqg @dunkindonuts @charlidamelio — Marc D'Amelio (@marcdamelio) February 17, 2021

Teens have been lining up at Dunkin Donut stores to get themselves a cup of "The Charli". Not long after, though, people changed their tune with calls for Charli D'Amelio to get canceled over the drink.

Why people want Charli D'Amelio canceled

They're stating that coffee isn't something that should be promoted to her young audience, who can easily develop an addiction to the product.

Other users quoted that kids are also more susceptible to acid reflux due to excess coffee intake and that promoting the product to children is irresponsible.

Comments on the announcement of the drink have people divided

Many users are taking Charli D'Amelio's side, stating that whether kids get their hands on the drink is the responsibility of their parents.

YouTube users react to the fiasco

Charli D'Amelio has not responded or released a statement regarding the issue yet.

