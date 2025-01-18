Twizzlers Bunnies will make a comeback for Easter: All you need to know about the seasonal item

Twizzlers Bunnies are returning just in time for Easter, bringing back the beloved seasonal shape that fans have missed. These cherry-flavored chews are a festive take on the classic Twizzlers, offering bite-sized bunny shapes that can be perfect for holiday celebrations.

As per Allrecipes, the bunnies will hit shelves this month, marking the start of their seasonal candy lineup for 2025. However, the official release date is yet to be announced. With their playful design and familiar flavor, Twizzlers Bunnies are expected to be a hit among fans of the popular candy.

Twizzlers Bunnies combine classic flavor with a festive twist

Twizzlers Easter Bunnies Cherry Candy 7.1 oz bag (Image via Hersheyland)

Twizzlers Bunnies offer the same cherry-flavored chew as traditional Twizzlers but in a compact, bunny-shaped design. The seasonal candy offers a dense, gummy texture and a fun twist on traditional licorice ropes. Fans have noted that the bunnies are slightly softer and easier to chew, providing a playful yet nostalgic treat.

The product’s size has also been updated for the season. This year, these bunnies will be available in a smaller, 2.1-ounce bag, a shift from the previously larger 7.1-ounce package. This change makes the candy ideal for quick snacks, Easter basket fillers, or portion-controlled indulgence.

Nationwide availability and pricing details

The Twizzlers Bunnies will be available at major retailers across the United States when released. These limited-edition treats are expected to retail at an affordable price point, though exact costs are not available. Their nationwide release ensures that fans everywhere can enjoy them in time for Easter festivities.

A tradition of seasonal shapes

Different seasonal shapes of Twizzlers (Image via Hersheyland)

The return of Twizzlers Bunnies is part of Hershey’s broader tradition of introducing seasonal shapes for its candy lineup. Over the years, Twizzlers has delighted fans with designs like Valentine’s Day hearts, Halloween ghosts, and Christmas trees. Each unique shape adds a festive element to the candy, making it a staple for holiday celebrations.

These bunnies candies, however, claim to be a standout favorite due to their Easter-themed design and vibrant cherry flavor. Many fans have expressed their excitement about their return.

Hershey’s Easter candy lineup

Hershey’s seasonal offerings for Easter (Image via Hersheyland)

The Twizzlers Bunnies are just one part of Hershey’s seasonal offerings for Easter. The company has also launched other festive candies, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Carrots, Kit Kat Bunnies, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkles. Together, these products aim to add a touch of fun and flavor to the springtime holiday.

These additions are part of Hershey’s strategy of combining classic flavors with creative designs to cater to seasonal trends. With the variety of options available, consumers can easily find treats to suit their preferences and holiday plans.

The return of Twizzlers Bunnies this Easter brings back a fan-favorite candy that combines playful shapes with a classic cherry flavor. Their smaller size and festive design make them a perfect addition to holiday snacks and decorations. As part of Hershey’s Easter lineup, the bunnies are set to make an impact alongside other seasonal treats, ensuring a sweet start to the spring season.

