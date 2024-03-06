Tyrell Akindolani service theft drama explored as hairstylist accuses him of running out of salon to avoid paying additional fee for "time wasted"

A hairstylist from Smethwick, England recently took to social media to accuse a customer named Tyrell Akindolani who came to her salon, BigHairCrush, for a haircut and allegedly fled without paying her the full amount. The hairstylist reportedly charged him a fee for "time wasted" for rescheduling his appointment and Akindolani first allegedly agreed to the same via text but then fled from the salon.

The incident was captured on camera and the clip saw Tyrell get up, scroll through his phone, and run out of the salon without paying the hairstylist. The hairstylist shared the recording on social media and stated that he paid only 1P for his haircut. However, he owed the salon £30 for rescheduling, and £30 for the service.

Revealing that he owes the hairstylist £59.99, @bighaircrush posted images of Tyrell Akindolani on social media and said:

"Breakdown of cost. £20 deposit. The remaining balance should have been £30. Total owing £60. If we're gonna be technical, he owes £59.99 as he did pay 1 Pence."

Tyrell Akindolani allegedly agreed to pay extra before his appointment

Big Hair Crush took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Tyrell, which he had sent to them for a mobile consultation.

They also shared some screenshots of the initial conversation they had with Tyrell, in which he allegedly agreed to pay an additional cost for rescheduling his appointment. He asked for his appointment to be pushed back by two hours as he "woke up late." When he was told he would be charged extra for the same, he replied, "I have a photoshoot tomorrow so I have to do today I will pay extra."

The stylist then clarified again that he would have to pay an "extra £30 for the time wasted and the push back of time."

The salon also shared a screenshot of the payments they received from Tyrell Akindolani. Social media users were taken aback when the hairstylist claimed that Akindolani and his brother allegedly did the same thing to two other salons as well. They called it "crafty" and said:

"May they reap what they sow."

Hairstylist's Instagram post.

Once the post went viral on social media, Akindolani shared a video online, which was reported by several netizens. He apologized for his actions and also claimed that he paid a sum of £20 before fleeing the salon.

Netizens react to the viral video of Akindolani fleeing the salon

As the news surfaced online, netizens were left infuriated and condemned the incident. They took to the comments section of @DailyLoud's tweet and stated that they "feel for" the stylist, who completed the service but was not paid in full for the same.

It currently remains unknown if the salon had taken legal action against Tyrell and further information on the same is awaited.