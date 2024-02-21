UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers: Everything we know so far

The upcoming release of UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers is turning into the talk of the town. The partnership between Nike and UNDEFEATED has consistently gained the attention of sneaker fans. Certain designs that emerged from this collaboration are highly rated within the sneaker community because they combine durability and style.

Since 1997, the Air Terra Humara has been renowned for its rugged design. It integrates the practicality of streetwear with its visual appeal. By collaborating with UNDEFEATED, this classic is given a new spin. By incorporating novel color schemes and materials, it becomes an absolute necessity for collectors.

The sneakers are set to hit the market on February 24, 2024, at the UNDEFEATED store, as per Hypebeast. The price tag of $170 is also reasonable. This release includes two colorways: "Cargo Khaki" and "Light Menta."

Each pair features unique materials and co-branded details. This makes them stand out in both design and quality.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers are coming up in two colorways

The "Cargo Khaki" colorway features suede and ballistic Cordura. This combination ensures both style and durability. The "Light Menta" colorway uses synthetic rubber and hairy suede. This gives it a unique texture and appearance. Both sneakers have special co-branding, adding to their exclusivity.

"Cargo Khaki" Colorway

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakergpsjp)

The "Cargo Khaki" sneaker is a mix of green and gray. It has a gray textile base, matching laces, and an outsole. A hairy suede mudguard and leather overlay add depth. Soft yellow leather swooshes and a speckled midsole provide contrast. A reinforced black toe and heel round out the design.

"Light Menta" Colorway

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakergpsjp)

The "Light Menta" sneaker offers a refreshing green and gray arrangement. It employs synthetic rubber and hairy suede throughout. This gives the sneaker a distinctive look and feel. Like its counterpart, it features special co-branding. This highlights the partnership between UNDEFEATED and Nike.

History of UNDEFEATED

UNDEFEATED, the California-based brand, has an extensive background in streetwear. From its beginnings, the brand emerged as a dominant force in the sneaker industry. Collaborations and exclusive releases are hallmarks of the brand. These have solidified its position within street fashion culture.

A Legacy of Nike Air Terra Humara

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakergpsjp)

Nike introduced the series of Air Terra Humara in the late 1990s. Originally intended for outdoor use, it became an instant streetwear icon. Its durable construction and distinctive appearance have kept it relevant throughout the years. The partnership with UNDEFEATED revitalizes this timeless silhouette.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release of the UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers with its price set at only $170. It exhibits all qualities of a collection-enhancing addition.

The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers offer something unique. They combine durability with cutting-edge design. As a sneaker lover, either the rugged "Cargo Khaki" or the subtle "Light Menta," these sneakers are good for your collection.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE