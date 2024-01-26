UNIS: Members list, age, & all you need to know about the newest girl group

UNIS is the upcoming rookie K-pop group consisting of eight members formed through the SBS reality program Universe Ticket. The group is currently under the new entertainment company F&F Entertainment, established in November 2022.

UNIS has had an exclusive contract with F&F Entertainment for over two and a half years. It consists of eight young members born before the year 2011, including Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee Dangca, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona, and Seowon.

Although their agency, F&F Entertainment, has not yet disclosed a release date, the rookie girl group is set to make its debut in 2024.

Everything we know so far about the rookie girl group, UNIS

The rookie girl group UNIS is set to make their much-anticipated debut in 2024, consisting of two Filipino and two Japanese members, respectively. Jin Hyeonju is the oldest member, born in 2001, while Lim Seowon is the youngest, born in 2011.

1) Jin Hyeonju

Born on November 3, 2001, Jin Hyeonju is currently 22 years old. She is a Filipina-Korean known as Belle, a member of the now-disbanded group Good Day and later Cignature under C9 Entertainment. She debuted with Good Day as Lucky and was also featured on The Unit.

2) Nana

Nana, born on June 6, 2007, under FNC Entertainment Japan, is currently 16 years old. She gained recognition through the Japanese pop girl group PRIKIL in 2021-2022 and is a hardcore Korean drama enthusiast. She is one of the Japanese members of UNIS.

3) Gehlee Dangca

An independent Filipino trainee, Gehlee Dangca, is currently 16 years old, born on August 19, 2007. She participated in pageant contests and is known as a fashion model by profession.

4) Kotoko

The Japanese rookie singer, born on October 28, 2007, is currently 14 years old. Kotoko is the second Japanese member of the group and gained recognition through the survival program Universal Ticket as an independent trainee.

5) Bang Yunha

Managed by the F&F Entertainment agency, Yunha, born on February 29, 2009, is 14 years old. She is a former JYP Entertainment trainee interested in various hobbies, including dance forms like ballet, and has been involved in musical shows.

6) Elisia

Born on April 18, 2009, Elisia is another Filipino member of UNIS, currently 14 years old. She is a multifaceted individual, being both an actress and a singer.

Elisia ranked first on the survival show Universe Ticket and is known as Elisia Lyrisse Parmisano, a former trainee of Starship Entertainment and cousin of HORI7ON Marcus.

7) Oh Yoona

A 14-year-old Korean trainee, Yoona, born on October 7, 2009, has been associated with groups including Play With Me Club and Free In Sass. She is a trainee of the South Korean record label STARON Entertainment and enjoys playing different musical instruments.

8) Lim Seowon

The youngest member of the group, Lim Seowon, debuted as a singer in 2021 with the single Shoulder Dance. Currently 12 years old, born on January 27, 2011, she has appeared on well-known shows like Music Love and Miss Trot 2 and has been associated with the agency Lean Branding since 2024.

The rookie girl group is set to debut in 2024, but no release date has been provided by their agency, F&F Entertainment, yet.

