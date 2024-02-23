Vans OTW Category: Everything we know so far

Vans is adding a new line, the Vans OTW Category, to its repertoire. The new project explores Vans' rich history of skating. It pays homage to the brand's history and ties to artistic communities. The term "Off The Wall," or "OTW," has long been connected to Vans' innovative and rebellious vibe.

Vans is a company that pushes the boundaries of modern clothing and footwear with its OTW category. The Jack Bridgland-shot Season 1 campaign offers a preview of what's to come from the OTW line. The laid-back attitude of skate culture is reflected in this collection. It has workwear with checkered patterns, big sweaters, and more.

It will feature a range of products including the Half Cab Reissue 33 Vibram shoe in three colorways. Prices and availability will be announced close to the release date. This approach ensures fans have all they need to know about the upcoming releases.

Vans OTW Category features the Half Cab Reissue 33 Vibram shoe in three colorways

The Vans OTW category is a testament to Vans' innovative spirit. Ian Ginoza, VP of Creative Direction for OTW, emphasizes that skateboarding's mindset is at its heart. This new category aims to push culture forward with its unique perspective.

The Season 1 campaign showcases a mix of casual and workwear-inspired pieces. These items reflect the laid-back essence of skate culture. Fans can expect oversized sweatshirts, baggy denim, and casual tees among other offerings.

Vans OTW Category (Image via Twitter/@ModernNotoriety)

The Vans OTW Category also introduces collaboration with a diverse group of creatives. This includes individuals from modeling, tattoo art, music, design, and skateboarding. Such collaborations highlight Vans' commitment to diversity and creativity.

The inaugural release from the Vans OTW Category will be the Half Cab Reissue 33 Vibram shoe. This shoe will come in three suede-mesh colorways. Alongside it, fans can look forward to the Patchwork Drill Chore Coat and matching pants.

The colorways for the OTW line have not been fully disclosed. However, the emphasis will be on versatility and skate culture aesthetics. This approach ensures that the offerings appeal to a wide audience.

A Brief History of Vans

Vans OTW (Image via Twitter/@ModernNotoriety)

In 1966, Vans was a tiny shoe maker. It soon established itself as a mainstay in the skateboarding world. Skaters love the brand for its durable designs and sticky soles. Vans has become a global icon over time. It keeps honoring its skate culture origins.

The journey of Vans is marked by innovation and a connection with its audience. The brand has introduced numerous styles that have become classics. Its ability to stay relevant through decades is impressive. Vans has remained committed to its core values while embracing new trends.

Vans OTW (Image via Twitter/@ModernNotoriety)

Vans' history is not just about shoes. It's about fostering a culture of creativity and self-expression. The brand has sponsored events, supported artists, and engaged in community projects. This commitment has helped Vans maintain its status as a beloved brand among diverse groups.

The Vans OTW Category marks a significant expansion for Vans. It builds on the brand's rich history while exploring new avenues in apparel and footwear. As the year unfolds, fans are eager to see the full range of products from this line. Vans continues to celebrate its skateboarding roots while pushing the boundaries of creative culture.