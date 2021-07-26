Vegan Influencer who even puts "That Vegan Teacher" to shame bashed online for her "extreme methods"

Recently, “Vegan influencer” and internet personality Tash “V-gan Booty” Peterson has come under scrutiny for her extreme protesting methods.

V-gan Booty is an animal activist and internet personality based in Perth, Australia. She is active on multiple adult platforms and is known to post images of nude protests that she has held alongside other vegan activists.

However, a range of V-gan Booty’s content has been claimed to be a bit “too extreme.” Apart from being kicked out of events/parties including a children’s party, V-gan Booty was criticized especially for a video in which she can be seen pouring “red paint” all over a KFC outlet’s floor.

Vegan Influencer gets criticized for her extreme protesting methods

On July 23rd, Youtuber “TheAsherShow” posted a video titled, This Girl Is WORSE Than "That Vegan Teacher.” The YouTuber compared V-Gan Booty to Kadie “That Vegan Teacher” Karen Diekmeyer who he had earlier criticized due to a range of “extreme content” that she had posted. The YouTuber had even posted a video calling out popular British chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, calling him a “veganphobic animal bully.”

Regardless, V-gan Booty, according to TheAsherShow, is far worse than That Vegan Teacher. As evidence, the YouTuber played a range of content in which the V-gan Booty can be seen protesting in highly questionable places. The animal activist has her own website on which she has called on people to abolish the worldwide “animal holocaust” and animal slavery.

Additionally, the Perth-based activist has been active on YouTube since around September 2009 and has 5.22k subscribers on the platform. Until around April 2019, V-gan Booty’s content revolved around general travel and lifestyle-related topics.

However, in the last two years she has posted a plethora of protest-related videos in which she, and her fellow activists, can be seen disrupting rugby games, grocery stores, supermarkets and restaurants such as McDonald’s and KFC, apart from hosting nude protests.

Regardless, TheAshterShow claimed that her protest methods are “over the top” and “downright crazy.”

The YouTuber also revealed in July 2021 that she had been banned from all pubs in Perth and had even spoken out against firefighters and freedom-rally protesters.

V-gan Booty has in the past spoken about her “disruptive activism” techniques and claims that it is one of the best forms of protest.

He made fun of V-gan Booty’s KFC antics and said that pouring paint on the floor of a restaurant is not an ideal way to protest. The YouTuber claimed that the people who work at the restaurant will have to do the cleaning, and will be the most affected, rather than those who are at the “top of the food-chain.” Most of the YouTuber’s Twitch chat and YouTube audience seemed to agree, and thought that V-gan Booty’s protest methods were over the top.

Edited by Gautham Balaji