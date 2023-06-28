“Vile self hater”: Fans slam former reality star and comedian Roseanne Barr for her recent Holocaust comments 

Roseanne Barr, the controversial former reality star and comedian, has once again found herself at the center of a storm. Her recent comments about the Holocaust on comedian Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, have sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across social media platforms.

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets “Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.”



Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.” Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?https://t.co/I4szhQmDT1

Roseanne Barr is not only known for her comedic stint but also for her many controversial remarks, adding to it her recent statement on the Von's podcast deemed "reprehensible and irresponsible," have drawn fierce criticism from fans and the public alike.

One even wrote:

Fan's reaction to Roseanne's comment (Image via Twitter)

"Roseanne Barr has completely lost her mind": Fans furious by the comedian's comment

The reason behind "She's Jewish" is trending on Twitter is the one and only Roseanne Barr. In a recent episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, while talking about the recent political and social climate, Barr commented "Nobody died in the Holocaust."

The 70-year-old who got cancelled in 2018 because of her racial tweets went on to state:

"Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world. But, it never happened. It never happened."

Roseanne's comments caused a raging storm on social media as fans took to Twitter to express their anger. Some felt that "she has lost her mind":

Fan's reaction to Roseanne's comment (Images via Twitter)

While there were some netizens who defended her by pointing out that the comments were meant to be sarcasm and it has been taken out of context, as some wrote:

Fan's reaction to Roseanne's comment (Images via Twitter)

In her tirade during the podcast, she expressed her frustration with what she perceives as the suppression of truth by social media platforms.

Barr's comments took a shocking turn when she mentioned the Holocaust, using its denial as a means to support her argument against what she called "mandated truths." She explained:

"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. There’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.”

People not only came for Barr, but also for the podcast host, Theo Von who enabled her comments during the episode.

Roseanne confirmed on the podcast she is "100% Jewish" has previously received backlash for her controversial views on Jews and Israel. In 2009, for the magazine cover of Heeb magazine she dressed as Adolf Hitler pulling people-shaped cookies out of the oven.

In defense her son, Jake Pentland on Tuesday told TMZ:

"We are embarrassed that people are stupid enough not to recognize Roseanne is being sarcastic. We think it's funny that people are so stupid. Let's stop doing this clickbait s**t, we need to focus on big problems in America. Focusing on out-of-context clips is what morons do."

Roseanne Barr gained fame as a renowned comedian and was given her own show, "Roseanne," in 1988. The program enjoyed immense success on ABC, running for a decade before a brief revival in 2018.

However, the network made the decision to cancel the show in May of the same year due to Barr's racially insensitive post about a Black political advisor and her endorsement of conspiracy theories like QAnon and Pizzagate.

Barr in response to all the hatred received says she will address it on her upcoming episode of The Roseanne Barr podcast on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes