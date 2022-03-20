Who was Sierra Jenkins? Virginian-Pilot reporter killed in Norfolk restaurant shooting

Norfolk-based The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins was killed in a shootout on Saturday morning. In the incident on March 19, a gunman shot at five individuals, including Jenkins, and injured three of them. Along with Jenkins, another person reportedly died after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Norfolk Police's report claims that an officer responded to a call of a shootout at around 2:00 AM. Jenkins and the other victim were transported to the hospital, but the reporter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As per the police statement, the incident took place on Granby Street. At the time, the 25-year-old Jenkins was leaving Chicho's Pizza Backstage. A report from CNN claims that there was an argument that was followed by a shootout resulting in Jenkins suffering a gunshot wound.

What is known about the late Virginia-based reporter Sierra Jenkins?

Sierra Jenkins was a Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter where she had been working since 2020. Until her unfortunate demise, she served the newspaper as an 'Education reporter.' Prior to this, she was a CNN news assistant and worked with Atalanta Magazine as an editorial researcher.

The 25-year-old was a Norfolk, Virginia native who graduated from Granby High School. Following her graduation, Sierra Jenkins pursued journalism and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University in December 2019.

Around the time of her graduation, Jenkins started working as an intern for multiple newspaper and media organizations. These include Atlanta Magazine and Boston-based Her Campus Media.

At Atlanta Magazine, she served as an Editorial Intern, and after a break for a year, Jenkins was hired by the firm as an editorial fact-checker. Meanwhile, Jenkins was promoted to the Editor-In-Chief of Her Campus Media within a few months of joining.

Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals (HRBMP) @HRBMP_org A message from our HRBMP President Lisa Godley:

Dear HRBMP Family,

Our hearts are heavy this evening, as we mourn the loss of Virginian Pilot and Daily Press reporter, Sierra Jenkins. She died tragically early this morning following a shooting outside Chincho's Pizza Backstage. A message from our HRBMP President Lisa Godley:Dear HRBMP Family,Our hearts are heavy this evening, as we mourn the loss of Virginian Pilot and Daily Press reporter, Sierra Jenkins. She died tragically early this morning following a shooting outside Chincho's Pizza Backstage. https://t.co/yXSBlwsqTP

The Editor-In-Chief of Virginia Media told The Virginian-Pilot:

"Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable, and our community is better because of her reporting. Sierra was funny and energetic, and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Jenkins' father, Maurice Jenkins, praised his late daughter and labeled her a "go-getter." He added that the late 25-year-old was an "energetic, caring and giving person."

