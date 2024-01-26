Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneaker colorways: Everything we know so far

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneaker colorways bring a brand new perspective to the iconic Samba series. At Paris Fashion Week on January 17, Wales Bonner made the debut of its Samba Fall/Winter 2024 collection on the runway. As two intriguing Samba prototypes were revealed in connection with the partnership with Adidas, fans are awaiting the new ones.

Initiated in the 1950s, the Adidas Samba has accumulated a significant and eventful past. Samba, an article of subculture, has gained significant popularity since its inception as an indoor football garment. Its iconic status in sneaker culture is attributed to its timeless design. A unique interpretation of this classic series is expected as a result of collaboration with Wales Bonner.

The release date for the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba Pack is Fall/Winter 2024. It will be offered for purchase via Wales Bonner, select brick-and-mortar retailers, adidas.com, and online. Despite the considerable buzz surrounding the release, the official retail price has not yet been disclosed.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba Sneaker colorways will be available in Fall/Winter 2024

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneaker colorways (Image via Twitter/@thedropdate)

Grey and White Samba

The initial colorway of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba trainers is distinguished by its white leather underfoot. Complementing this are grey suede overlays situated on the eyestays and toes. The Three Stripes and inner lining feature blue accents that create an eye-catching contrast. Co-branding and exposed stitching lines on the tongue and insoles contribute distinctive elements.

Samba Suede Tan and Sandy Suede

The second pair features grainy suede, which overlays on the toe and eyestays and a tan colorway. The incorporation of heel tabs and off-white detailing on the Three Stripes contributes an air of sophistication. In addition to exposed stitching lines, blue accents adorn the inner lining and lacing to complete the ensemble.

Rubber sole gum and labeling

The lateral side of each pair of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneaker colorways features Wales Bonner text. Their sole is a traditional gum rubber outsole, which is characteristic of the Samba series.

Expected color schemes and design components

Although confirmation has been given for the white/gray and tan/sandy suede colorways, further color options are anticipated. These could experiment with various hues and textures, thereby enhancing the allure of the collection.

It is anticipated that a footwear line out of Wales Bonner's personal aesthetic will result from the fusion of traditional Samba elements.

The colorways of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneakers are scheduled for release in the fall/winter of 2024. They will be available for purchase via Wales Bonner, select in-store retailers, the Adidas website, and online. Although the precise cost has not been revealed at this time, the assortment appears to be a noteworthy supplement to the sneaker industry.

The colorways of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneakers are positioned to be a fashion and sneaker industry landmark. Anticipate further updates on these distinctive designs and be prepared to incorporate these extraordinary pieces into your collection during the Fall/Winter of 2024.

