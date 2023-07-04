Warhorse One cast list and characters explored

Warhorse One, starring Johnny Strong, Athena Durner, and Raj Kala, arrived in theaters on June 30, 2023, with a limited release. Streaming audiences have the opportunity to watch the movie starting on July 4, 2023. The movie centers on a wounded Navy SEAL Master Chief who safeguards a child in Taliban-infested Afghanistan.

The official logline of Warhorse One reads:

"A gunned down Navy SEAL Master Chief must guide a child to safety through a gauntlet of hostile Taliban insurgents and survive the brutal Afghanistan wilderness."

This action film is directed by William Kaufman and Johnny Strong, who also serve as producers. The screenplay is co-written by William Kaufman and Johnny Strong.

The movie has a runtime of two hours and six minutes and is distributed by Well Go USA Entertainment.

Warhorse One boasts a stellar cast of Johnny Strong, Athena Durner, and Raj Kala

1) Johnny Strong as Master Chief Richard Mirko

Johnny Strong portrays the character of Master Chief Richard Mirko in Warhorse One.

Known for his versatile talent, Strong has captivated audiences with his performances in notable works such as The Fast and the Furious, Black Hawk Down, and Sinners and Saints. His portrayal of Master Chief Mirko promises to be a compelling addition to his impressive body of work.

2) Athena Durner as Zoe Walters

Athena Durner delivers a remarkable performance as Zoe Walters in Warhorse One, marking her impressive debut in the film industry.

With her captivating talent and dedication, Durner brings depth and authenticity to the character, enhancing the action-packed nature of the film. Her portrayal of Zoe Walters showcases her exceptional skills and leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

3) Raj Kala as Radam

Raj Kala portrays the character of Radam in this adrenaline-pumping film.

Known for his impressive performances, Kala has captivated audiences with his talent and versatility. He has achieved multi-platinum acclaim on numerous albums, showcasing his exceptional talent as a percussionist and harmonium player.

Other cast members include:

James Sherrill as Petty Officer James 'G' Wiliker

Siya as Tarad

Todd Jenkins as Youssef

Danny Augustus as Jarrah

Michael Sauers as Chief Petty Officer Mike Miller

Xander Gòmez as Lewa

David Ibrahim as Abu Bakar

Steve Mokate as Commander Johns

E.K. Spila as Assistant Director Dave Mattis

Adam Dietrich as Mike

Jay Moses as Rev. Matthew Walters

Damian Turner as Petty Officer Darnell Reece

Nash Bland as Rahmi

Chris Calvert as Petty Officer Chris 'Clean' Martin

Everything to know about the upcoming war film Warhorse One

As mentioned earlier, Warhorse One is directed by William Kaufman and Johnny Strong. The film boasts a talented cast led by Johnny Strong himself. Known for his gripping performances in films like Sinners and Saints and Daylight's End, Strong also makes his directorial debut alongside Kaufman.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey through the brutal realities of war, exploring themes of survival, sacrifice, and the unbreakable human spirit. With heart-pounding combat sequences, adrenaline-fueled chases, and intense survival situations, this war film delivers an immersive cinematic experience.

Warhorse One was released on June 30, 2023, in theaters and July 4, 2023 online.

