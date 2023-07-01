Fast & Furious 11: Release date, cast, and what we know so far

The conclusion of Fast X saw the Fast & Furious fan base reeling from an awe-inspiring spectacle, setting the stage for the subsequent chapter, highlighting Vin Diesel and his crew.

The eagerly awaited comeback of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, alongside some surprising plot twists, have made Fast & Furious 11 a magnet for movie enthusiasts, particularly those who relish their movie experience interlaced with high-speed adrenaline rushes.

With a legacy of over two decades, the Fast & Furious saga seems to be hitting the accelerator rather than the brakes as it gears up to race toward its concluding chapter. Here's the scoop on all that's currently known about the upcoming installment of this adrenaline-pumping franchise.

Fast & Furious 11 release information: Mark your calendars

Rev your engines! Fast & Furious 11 zooms into theaters on April 4, 2025 (Image via Universal)

At this year's CinemaCon, Vin Diesel announced the release of Fast 11 in 2025. He later fine-tuned the date to April 4, 2025, on his Instagram post.

Though there's no official news regarding the start of filming, Diesel's Instagram post teased the magnitude of the upcoming project, mentioning it as a Herculean task involving a stellar cast, expansive sets, and a colossal production setup. However, the date remains a target, and the schedule might shift.

Complicating matters, the Writer's Guild of America strike has stirred concerns about potential delays. Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures President, expressed his apprehensions to The Los Angeles Times, stating the movie's timeline might be compromised if the strike lasts too long.

Like most Hollywood projects, Fast XI's pre-production appears to be in limbo amidst these uncertainties. Given the enormous budget and scale of the film, it's expected to be prioritized when the strike is resolved.

Fast & Furious 11 cast: Who's making a comeback?

They're back and ready to burn rubber! Meet the returning cast of Fast & Furious 11 as they reunite for the ultimate adrenaline-fueled adventure (Image via Universal)

Few franchises can match the diverse ensemble offered by the Fast & Furious saga. Following the status of characters at the end of Fast X, here are the expected returns for Fast & Furious 11:

Vin Diesel - Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez - Letty Ortiz

Jason Momoa - Dante Reyes

Jason Statham - Deckard Shaw

Ludacris - Tej

Tyrese Gibson - Roman

Sung Kang - Han

Nathalie Emmanuel - Ramsey

Jordana Brewster - Mia Toretto

Charlize Theron - Cipher

Gal Gadot - Gisele

Alan Ritchson - Aimes

Daniela Melchior - Isabel

Leo Abelo Perry - Little Brian

Helen Mirren - Queenie

Brie Larson - Miss Nobody

Scott Eastwood - Little Nobody

Kurt Russell - Mr. Nobody?

Will Dwayne Johnson be in Fast 11?

Johnson's future in the Fastverse revealed! Find out if Dwayne Johnson will make a high-octane return in Fast 11 (Image via Universal)

Fast X's cliffhanger ending led many fans to anticipate Dwayne Johnson's character, Luke Hobbs, as a major player in Fast XI. Contrary to these expectations, Johnson announced his return to the franchise with a standalone feature spinoff, clarified by writer Chris Morgan as not being Fast 11 or a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw.

This announcement raises speculation that this might be the third film Diesel referred to, when he mentioned a "final trilogy," with Fast XI being the only confirmed sequel in the franchise.

The upcoming Johnson-led spinoff is anticipated to deal with the aftermath of Fast X for Hobbs, and potentially Deckard Shaw, setting the stage for a grand finale in Fast XI.

Will we see Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner in Fast 11?

Remembering a legend. The question lingers: Will Brian O'Conner make a triumphant return in Fast 11? (Image via Universal)

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for shockingly resurrecting characters, leading to speculation about the potential return of Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor. Walker passed away in November 2013 following a single-vehicle collision.

Addressing the impact of his sudden demise, it's crucial to note that Brian O'Connor's character has made two posthumous "appearances" within the franchise. First, his signature blue Nissan pulls up to the family house, and second, in Fast X, through archival footage.

Given the trend of using CGI and stand-ins (Walker's brothers in Furious 7), and the recent advancements in AI face recreation, it seems plausible that Brian O'Connor could reappear in the franchise.

However, the ethical considerations are critical, and Walker's family's consent is paramount.

Fast & Furious 11 plot: What can we expect?

Fast & Furious 11's plot remains a mystery but prepare for heart-pounding action and jaw-dropping surprises! (Image via Universal)

While Johnson's spinoff is poised to release between Fast 10 and 11, the definitive plot of Fast 11 remains shrouded in mystery. Nevertheless, several cliffhangers in Fast X indicate potential plot threads that may converge in Fast XI.

There's no shortage of thrilling moments, unanswered questions, and surprise cameos waiting to unfold in Fast 11. With numerous subplots and layers to uncover, Fast & Furious 11 is setting up to be a cinematic juggernaut that's worth the wait.

The excitement and suspense are part of the ride for fans who have been following this franchise for 22 years.

Fast XI is tentatively scheduled to race into theaters on April 4, 2025.

