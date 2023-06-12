Fast & Furious 10 online: Enjoy the initial six minutes absolutely free

Attention Fast & Furious aficionados - the first six minutes of the latest installment, Fast & Furious 10, also know as Fast X, are now available for viewing, at no cost! The latest chapter in the adrenaline-fueled saga by Vin Diesel recently skidded onto cinema screens, although its arrival didn't make as big a splash as predicted.

Fast X stands at the precipice of closure for the beloved Fast series. The storyline interestingly revisits the cherished fifth installment, Fast Five, featuring a new antagonist, Dante Reyes (the progeny of Fast Five's primary antagonist Hernan Reyes), impressively portrayed by Jason Momoa.

This exciting new approach means the audience is treated to several retrospectives of the fifth movie, with Momoa's Brazilian criminal overlord intriguingly inserted into scenes where he originally wasn't present.

A sneak peek into Fast & Furious 10 opening, free of charge

Exclusive Preview: Dive into the electrifying opening sequence of Fast & Furious 10 at no cost! (Image via Universal Pictures)

As Fast X prepares to launch its digital version, producers have generously made the film's first six minutes available for free. The film's opener propels us a decade into the past, providing a unique perspective on the famous vault heist from Fast Five. This introduces and provides some background to Jason Momoa's role as the villain of Fast & Furious 10.

Dante, played by Momoa, is presented as the son of Fast Five's antagonist Hernan Reyes, swearing revenge on Vin Diesel's character Dom and his chosen family. From this point, the audience is thrust back into the much-loved vault-dragging car chase through the streets of Rio De Janeiro, with several new shots focusing on Momoa's character and his activities while Dom, Brian, and the crew pull off the heist of a lifetime.

Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner is resurrected in this sequence, thanks to the smart incorporation of Fast Five footage. The sequence concludes similarly to the original film, with Vin Diesel masterminding the vault alone.

This time, however, the spotlight is shifted from him on a Brazilian bridge to the Fast franchise hero eliminating Hernan, and cuts to fresh footage of Jason Momoa being ejected from his vehicle and plunging into the waters below.

View the entire opening here:

The reason behind releasing the Fast X opening scene

The practice of unveiling a film's opening coinciding with its digital release is a recent trend. It's a clever marketing strategy that provides audiences with the flavor of a movie before they decide to purchase it on their preferred digital platform.

Strategic Unveiling: Understanding the rationale behind the early release of Fast & Furious 10's opening scene (Image via Universal Pictures)

The early release of the Fast & Furious 10 opening appears to be a calculated move by Universal. The latest installment in the Fast franchise didn't quite spark the expected box office fireworks. Garnering only lukewarm reviews, the film managed to haul in a modest $67 million during its opening week.

This return seems underwhelming, given the film's massive $340 million budget. Consequently, Universal is committed to capitalizing on Fast X as much as possible, including releasing the movie on VOD three weeks after its theatrical debut.

The opening sequence, borrowing heavily from one of the franchise's most well-loved films and ending on a tantalizing cliffhanger, is an excellent example of the influence such releases can have. One could easily envision an online viewer intrigued by the opening and eager to know what transpires next, irrespective of the film's overall reception.

Fast & Furious 10 is now ready for purchase on all major digital platforms.

