Fast & Furious 10: Upcoming digital release arrives sooner than anticipated

The online release date of the much-anticipated Fast & Furious 10, colloquially known as Fast X, will arrive much earlier than initially expected, marking the commencement of the three-part conclusion to the globally renowned action franchise.

With its astonishing budget of $340 million, Fast X set the stage for a potential financial slump for the studio. Breaking even is anticipated to be a challenging endeavor, particularly given its underwhelming box office opening, the lowest for the series since Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006.

Fast & Furious 10's online debut date unveiled

Fast & Furious 10's speedy transition from silver screen to streaming (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Microsoft Store has indicated that Fast X's digital release is set for Friday, June 9, 2023, 21 days after its initial cinematic premiere.

Although Universal Studios has not yet announced an official date for the physical release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, it is presumed that it could be released by late June or early July, considering the expedited digital launch.

Complex Pop Culture @ComplexPop ‘FAST X’ is releasing on digital platforms on June 9. ‘FAST X’ is releasing on digital platforms on June 9. 📺 https://t.co/FR6TS4GM1h

Fast X's entry into the streaming realm is expected through NBC Universal's platform, Peacock, which currently hosts only Furious 7 and F9 of the Fast and Furious saga.

With the precocious digital release as a precedent, Vin Diesel's latest might land on the streaming platform between early July and mid-August, presumably leaning toward the earlier part of this timeframe.

Reasoning behind Fast X's swift digital launch

A strategic shift into the fast lane: Exploring the rapid digital launch of Fast & Furious 10 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Fast X's quick digital debut will likely raise eyebrows, particularly for a colossal action blockbuster from Vin Diesel's famed Fast & Furious franchise. So, what could be the rationale behind this early release?

A significant factor is Fast X's surprisingly weak box office performance, experiencing a drastic 65.6% domestic drop in its second weekend. By the end of its third weekend, the film secured just $28.5 million domestically, a notch lower than the $29.1 million F9 earned in the comparable timeframe in its 2021 mid-pandemic release.

While Fast X's box office earnings of $117.8 million domestic and $523.6 million worldwide are not catastrophic, they suggest the series is past its zenith. With other competition in the pipeline, the situation may deteriorate further.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates ‘FAST X’ has made over $500M at the global box office. ‘FAST X’ has made over $500M at the global box office. https://t.co/QYdJgmBoqy

The decision to fast-track Fast X's home release likely stems from Universal recognizing the film's waning box office potential. Launching the digital version earlier, the studio aims to leverage the current marketing buzz from the theatrical release to maximize home release sales.

Universal's recent trend of hastening digital releases of films such as Cocaine Bear, Violent Night, and Knock at the Cabin, which all came home just 18 days after their theatrical debut, is likely due to lackluster box office results. Even Nicolas Cage's vampire film Renfield, which only grossed $25 million worldwide, saw its digital release only 53 days post its theatrical drop.

While it remains unclear what this means for Fast & Furious' future, it hints at Universal's dissatisfaction with the latest installment's performance. It also suggests that the audience's enthusiasm for the franchise might be waning as it speeds toward its conclusion.

Fast X is currently screening in theaters.

