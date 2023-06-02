Former WWE Champion breaks silence on rejoining the Fast & Furious franchise for the first time in over six years 

WWE has created several iconic superstars who often crossover with mainstream media and appear on Hollywood projects. Recently, former WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson broke silence on rejoining the Fast & Furious franchise for the first time in over six years.

In 2017, The Rock filmed and shot for 'Hobbs & Shaw' which is a spin-off of the original Fast & Furious franchise after he and Vin Diesel had a feud in real life. Johnson left Diesel's franchise and went on to start his own alongside Jason Statham. Roman Reigns also worked and made a cameo alongside The Rock in the 2019's Hobbs and Shaw movie.

Earlier this year, Fast X was released worldwide, which saw The Rock return as Luke Hobbs in the film's post-credit scene. Earlier today, Johnson took to social media and spoke about rejoining the franchise, informing the fans that he settled his beef with Vin Diesel. Check it out:

"The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯 🏾



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…HOBBS IS BACK.And he just got lei’dLuke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vvtBgTBOnl

Before his return to the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson will be starring in his solo movie, which will be before the events of Fast X: Part 2.

Another WWE star is a part of the Fast & Furious franchise

After Dwayne Johnson's exit from the franchise, Vin Diesel brought in another famous WWE superstar to join the franchise. It was none other than The Rock's former on-screen rival, John Cena, who joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob Torrerto in its ninth installment.

The Cenation Leader also appeared in the recent movie. It will be interesting to see if Cena returns to the franchise for the rumored final two films or not.

Currently, there are no plans for John Cena or The Rock to return to the company for another match. Cena's last appearance was at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's return to the Fast & Furious franchise? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes