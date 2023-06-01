29-year-old WWE star should be the man to finally dethrone Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been carefully booked by WWE under the new regime after he unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase last year. A-Town is now nearing 200 days as the United States Champion, and it seems like there is no stopping Theory from setting a new record as the champion in the Modern Era.

Theory has beaten several legends under his second reign as the United States Champion, including John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio. However, the only man to beat A-Town to end his reign should be recently drafted SmackDown star Cameron Grimes.

Last month, Cameron Grimes was picked by the blue brand after spending nearly four years on the developmental brand. During his time on NXT, Cameron Grimes has won the Million Dollar Championship and the North American Championship.

Theory bested a majority of the locker room on Monday Night RAW before getting drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. While there are no current reports on who will dethrone him, Cameron Grimes should be the one to win the United States Championship from Austin Theory in the coming months

Why should Cameron Grimes beat Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship?

Fans often appreciate stars with long title reigns in the company, such as Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Bianca Belair, to name a few. Austin Theory is weeks away from surpassing Damian Priest and becoming the second-longest-reigning United States Champion over the past decade.

However, the mid-card title holders often move on to bigger things in their careers after their run with workhorse titles, and a recent report stated that the company has bigger plans for A-Town soon, which indicates the possibility of Austin Theory dropping the United States Championship soon.

Last month, Cameron Grimes appeared on the main roster and immediately made his presence felt by defeating Baron Corbin in less than ten seconds. Another report also stated that the company is quite high as Grimes quickly squashed the former champion and Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Grimes should be the one to finally end Austin Theory's reign as the United States Champion. The former North American Champion is the ideal babyface star to end another rising star's run as the champion.

What are your thoughts on Cameron Grimes becoming the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

