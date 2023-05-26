SmackDown star reportedly set for a major WWE push and "big story" 

With top stars like Roman Reigns working a part-time schedule, it seems like WWE is pushing their younger stars to be the next big main eventers.

One performer who has established himself as a huge prospect is Austin Theory, who, over the past year, has won The Money in the Bank contract as well as captured the United States title.

The 25-year-old has held the US Championship for 178 days and counting. However, a recent report from BWE via Wrestling News states that greater things are awaiting as "Theory has a big story coming ahead. Could be a SummerSlam title loss and moving on from there."

Currently, Austin Theory is the only title holder not to be booked to defend his belt at Night of Champions, with the premium live event set to take place tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A WWE Icon gave Austin Theory a brutal assessment of his character

Last month, Theory faced off against John Cena at WrestleMania 39, despite the young star considering himself to be an equal to the 16-time World Champion, many questioned if he was deserving of such a big spot.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, John Cena stated that he gave Austin a scathing review of his current WWE persona before their promo exchange in front of the fans.

"Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory, 'Dude, you are young, you are athletic, you will work for this company, you'll do interviews, you'll go X, Y, and Z. I don't believe what you do when you're out there, I don't.' I said it to him personally before I said it publicly." [H/T f4wonline]

Despite John Cena's brutally honest perception of Austin Theory's WWE gimmick, the young star did go on to defeat him last month at WrestleMania 39.

