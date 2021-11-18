'Warrior Spirit' documentary: Where to watch, streaming details and all about the Nicco Montano story

Warrior Spirit is the title of the latest sports documentary based on Native American mixed martial artist, Nicco Montaño. She is famous for holding the inaugural UFC Women's Flyweight Championship title.

Her 280-day reign ended following an unfortunate series of events. Montaño was stripped of her title because of the cancelation of her fight with Valentina Shevchenko, due to the former being hospitalized.

The documentary has received heaps of praise after being exposed to the Film Festival circuit. Readers can find additional details about Warrior Spirit, based on Nicco Montaño, below.

'Warrior Spirit': Where to stream and what to expect from the documentary about Nicco Montaño

Has 'Warrior Spirit' been released in theatres?

The Nicco Montaño documentary has not been released anywhere in theatres. Fans can only catch Warrior Spirit through online premieres.

When was 'Warrior Spirit' released?

Warrior Spirit is premiering online at the DOC NYC fest, which culminates on November 28, 2021. The first premiere took place on November 13 and tickets for it can be found here.

How to stream and watch 'Warrior Spirit'

The online streaming service for Warrior Spirit is currently only available in the US and US territories. Each ticket for the sports documentary costs $12.00, which viewers can use to stream the movie within 48 hours.

What to expect from the documentary

MMA fans and documentary enthusiasts can witness the struggles of the first-ever Native American to become a UFC Women's Flyweight Champion. The documentary features a view of the tough efforts it takes to fit within a specific weight bracket, using intense weight-loss techniques.

Such methods can put a halt to the careers of the fittest of athletes. Unfortunately, Montaño also got hospitalized due to such techniques, which ultimately led to her downfall as titleholder back in 2018.

Interestingly, the movie also got entangled in controversies when Nicco Montaño expressed her displeasure towards the documentary makers. She reportedly spoke the following on MMA Fighting's 'Fighter vs. Writer' podcast:

"I hear that it's a great documentary, and it's winning awards and stuff. But just the fact that the documentary talks about Native Americans being exploited and the whole genocide with the government and how UFC fighters are exploited by the UFC. It's just very hypocritical for them to be saying all this because I'm definitely exploited here."

