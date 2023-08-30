Was Jill Biden greeted with expletives by a middle school kid in Washington? Viral video debunked

On Monday, August 28, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with middle school children on their way to lunch. They stopped by an eighth-grade maths class at Eliot-Hine Middle School to welcome the students back for their next academic year.

The President and the first lady greeted the students who were going down the stairs for lunch in the cafeteria. They also met the kids in the eighth-grade class and interacted with them for a while. Soon after, a video featuring a child yelling "Shut the f**k up" at Jill Biden while she was addressing the class went viral online.

Disclaimer: The videos in this article contain abusive language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

On August 28, 2023, a Twitter user released a video that featured the First Lady having a conversation with the students in the class about their first day at school. However, she seemed to have been interrupted by a child yelling at her. As of this writing, the video has received over 3 million views, over 38,000 likes, and more than 8,800 reposts.

While the visual portion of the video was genuine, the voice of the child shouting at her was digitally added to the clip. The audio was reportedly from an old unrelated clip, as per BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh. Hence, Jill Biden was not yelled at by a middle school student during her visit to Eliot-Hine Middle School.

Jill Biden did not get yelled at by a middle school kid during her recent visit to Eliot-Hine Middle School

Contrary to the viral Twitter video that has been doing the rounds online, Jill Biden was not yelled at while speaking to students during her recent visit to the school. Journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh took to social media and shared the fabricated video and the actual clip from which the audio was picked up as they said:

"This video, with 3 million views, claims to show a schoolchild shout a profanity at Jill Biden during a recent visit to a Washington DC school. The clip's been manipulated. The profanity has been taken from a separate video involving a boy and a teacher."

President Joe Biden and the First Lady greeted the students in the eighth-grade Maths class, where Mayor Muriel Bowser and the school's chancellor were also present. The President informed the students that he is married to a teacher.

Jill Biden is an English and writing professor at Northern Virginia Community College, and she told the students that she is working on lesson ideas for the upcoming school year, which she will begin next week.

"What you probably don’t know about your teachers is that no matter how long you’ve been teaching, the night before you can barely sleep because you’re so excited. Because we love our students," she said.

Eliot-Hine Middle School was built in 1931 and receives federal funding to lend a helping hand to low-income students.