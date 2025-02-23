Was Lynne Marie Stewart married? All you need to know about Pee-wee’s Playhouse actress as she dies aged 78

Actress Lynne Marie Stewart, known for her role in the American comedy children's television series Pee-wee's Playhouse, passed away at the age of 78 on February 21, 2025. Lynne Marie Stewart's manager Bette Smith confirmed her demise to Deadline.

Smith stated that the actress passed away after completing her upcoming movie Dink and season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Smith told the publication:

“She was exhausted, so she went to see the doc. They discovered she had a tumor between her liver and gallbladder. This was a shock. Lynne was the most talented actress. She loved her craft above everything.”

Lynne Marie Stewart is survived by her sister Gayle Stewart and multiple grandchildren, including her best friend Cindy William's kids Zac Hudson and Emily Hudson. According to the Daily Mail, the Pee-wee's Playhouse actress wasn't known to be married.

However, she was close to actor and comedian Paul Reubens who portrayed the role of Pee-wee Herman. People magazine reported on July 30, 2024, that the two actors frequently appeared as Pee-wee and Miss Yvonne characters for terminally ill children for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Lynne remained close friends with Paul Reubens till his demise in July 2023.

Lynne Marie Stewart's career, tributes from co-stars, and other details explored

As per her biography on IMDb, Lynne Marie Stewart was born in Los Angeles on December 14, 1946. The actress studied at Beverly Hills High School and L.A City College where she majored in theatre arts. Thereafter, she acquired comedy skills at the Los Angeles sketch comedy group and school, The Groundlings, alongside Paul Reubens.

Lynne acted in Pee-wee's Playhouse which aired from 1986 to 1991 and reprised the role for a Los Angeles stage revival and Brooklyn production of the comedy series in November 2010 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Additionally, Lynne played the role of Charlie Day's mother, Bonnie Kelly on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wherein her final appearance on the show was in 2023 during season 16.

A spokesperson for the comedy sketch troupe The Groundlings posted a tribute for the veteran actress. In its statement, the sketch group mentioned:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear sweet Lynne Stewart. She wasn’t just the most beautiful woman in all of Puppetland — she was the most beautiful woman that we ever met, inside and out."

The statement continued:

"Her warmth, humor and unforgettable presence lit up a room and brought joy to so, so many. She will be deeply missed, but her light will continue to shine through the laughter and love she gave us all.”

Other prominent performances by the actress include Wives & Lovers, Laverne & Shirley, Madame's Place, M*A*S*H, American Graffiti, Reasonable Doubts, Son of the Beach, On the Television, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedy Bang!Bang!, and 2 Broke Girls, among film and TV credits.

Additionally, Elvira fame Cassandra Peterson paid tribute to Lynne Marie Stewart via an Instagram post stating:

"My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend @lynnestewart78 Lynne Stewart’s passing. One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be “the most beautiful woman in Puppetland”.

Meanwhile, Pee-wee Herman's official Facebook account also uploaded a post in honor of Lynne's demise. The caption read:

"A master of improv, Lynne brought so much joy and warmth to the world and was loved by so many. She will be dearly, dearly missed."

Actor Charlie Day, known for his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, paid homage to Lynne calling her "brilliant and talented". He thanked the late actress for giving everyone years of laughter.

