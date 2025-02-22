Who was Ken Rosenthal? Panera Bread founder dies at 81

Ken Rosenthal, founder of the St. Louis Bread Company—later known as Panera Bread—passed away on February 14, 2025, at age 81. His family confirmed his death in an obituary, noting he was surrounded by loved ones in his home.

Ad

Panera also shared the news of his passing with employees over the weekend, describing Rosenthal as instrumental to the brand’s success. As per PEOPLE magazine on February 18, the company's interim CEO Paul Carbone stated:

“Ken’s passion and vision established the rich heritage that Panera has been built on for more than 35 years and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

Rosenthal’s entrepreneurial journey took off in 1987 when he and his wife, Linda, opened a bakery-café in Kirkwood, Missouri. Inspired by San Francisco’s sourdough culture, the store grew into a regional favorite before expanding nationwide. Today, Panera Bread operates over 2,000 locations across the US. Rosenthal is survived by Linda, their four children, and 13 grandchildren.

Ad

Ken Rosenthal’s bakery empire: The St. Louis Bread Company

Kenneth "Ken" Rosenthal (Image via Feldman Mortuary, Panera Bread)

Ken Rosenthal founded the St. Louis Bread Company in 1987 alongside his wife, Linda “Laya” Rosenthal. He was inspired by San Francisco’s sourdough culture, which led to the foundation of this bakery. It initially began as a single location in Kirkwood, Missouri. However, the fresh bread and casual café atmosphere helped it gain popularity quickly.

Ad

Locally nicknamed “Bread Co.,” the business started to gain rapid success across the St. Louis area. It combined artisanal baking with approachable dining; a novelty at the time. By the mid-1990s, the chain’s success attracted buyers, and after its sale, the company rebranded as Panera Bread.

Despite stepping back as owner, Rosenthal remained involved as a franchisee, helping scale the brand even further. In a memo to employees following Ken's passing, obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Panera acknowledged the founder's role in shaping its identity:

Ad

“Ken became a Panera franchisee and helped grow the brand into the fast-casual leader it is today.”

A legacy of humility and community

Ad

Rosenthal’s obituary, as per the Feldman Mortuary website, emphasized his humility amid professional success.

“As successful as he was, he was the most humble and selfless person anyone could know,” it read.

Though he built a national brand, colleagues and family recalled his focus on community. They described him as a philanthropist who prioritized local causes; particularly education and hunger relief. His charitable efforts included partnerships with food banks and scholarships for employees’ children.

Ad

The obituary also highlighted Ken Rosenthal’s dedication to family, noting they were his “most important contribution.” He is survived by Linda - his wife of 55 years, their four children, and 13 grandchildren.

Ken's entrepreneurship before Panera

Before launching his bakery chain, Ken Rosenthal was a serial entrepreneur. His obituary noted ventures in retail and real estate; though none matched Panera’s cultural impact. The St. Louis Bread Company filled a gap in the 1980s fast food industry by prioritizing fresh ingredients and dine-in convenience; a model competitors later adopted.

Ad

Panera donates their unsold bread to non-profits through Day-End Dough-Nation (Image via Panera Bread)

After selling the company, Ken Rosenthal mentored franchise owners. He also supported initiatives like Panera’s "Day-End Dough-Nation program," which donates unsold bread to charities.

Ad

Ken Rosenthal’s death closes a chapter for Panera Bread, but his influence endures in the brand’s emphasis on quality and community. From a single bakery to a household name, his journey reflects both business acumen and a commitment to giving back. As Carbone noted, Rosenthal’s legacy is woven into “the rich heritage” of the chain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback