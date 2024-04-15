“Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour”: Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling’s ‘All Too Well’ cover on SNL

Taylor Swift is all praise for Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's rendition of her hit track All Too Well. Gosling and Blunt took the stage on the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live to perform a parody version of All Too Well. Swift took to X on Sunday, April 14 to shower the actors' rendition praise.

She wrote on X, in a re-tweet of the performance that has already amassed over 5 million views:

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏"

Swift also praised Gosling's whole opening monologue, which ended with the All Too Well performance.

The performance showcased Gosling replacing the lyrics to Swift's song in order to pay homage to his Barbie character Ken. He was later joined by Blunt who then sang in homage to her Oppenheimer character Kitty. The duo were promoting their upcoming movie, The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt take over the SNL stage All Too Well

Ryan Gosling who was hosting SNL for the third time opened the show by stating that he was there due to his new movie with Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy, before humorously assuring the audience that he was not going to make any jokes about Ken as it was "not funny".

Gosling stated amidst audience giggles that he and Ken had to break up and that he was not going to talk about, it before humorously switching up and stating that was going to talk about it "a little bit".

"You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift," he said.

Gosling sat down in front of a piano and put on some shades before launching into a full-fledged performance of Taylor Swift's All Too Well from her 2012 album Red with the lyrics modified to make the song about who else but Ken. Gosling sang:

"I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now"

Ryan further sang about his washboard abs and singing Indigo Girls in the car with Barbie before launching into the penultimate verse:

"If I said that I was doing fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan,"

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt stole the show (Image via YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

Ryan Gosling was, however, interrupted by an annoyed Emily Blunt, who lectured Ryan for singing about Ken again instead of promoting The Fall Guy, the way that they had planned. She requested him to take the fur coat off and asked him to move on before Ryan once again launched into his performance. Blunt then ended up smashing a bottle and then a chair on him.

Gosling reminded Blunt about her role in last year's Oppenheimer and asked if she ever missed it. This prompted Blunt to launch into a performance of her own, reminiscing about her Oppenheimer character, Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. She sang:

"Father of the Atom bomb and a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in the hat / Talkin' to Albert Einstein / Sippin' a Margarita / With some Christopher Nolan in the back of that Gida"

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling were promoting their upcoming film 'The Fall Guy' (Image via Instagram/@thefallguymovie)

Ryan Gosling then joined in and the duo sang a hearty farewell to both their characters and the Barbenheimer summer of 2023, before Gosling stated that Ken will never die. Both actors will bless theater screens with their presence again as David Leitch's The Fall Guy is all set for a May 3, 2024 release.