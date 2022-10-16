WATCH: Bodycam video shows Atlanta officers arresting suspected burglar for stealing items from NFL Star Julio Jones' home

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones' Atlanta home was allegedly broken into on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Martin Williams, is currently under police custody.

Based on sources, Atlanta police responded to a break-in at a home in the city's Buckhead district, on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that NFL star Julio Jones owned the place.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that several items of clothing, pieces of jewelry, and NFL apparel belonging to Julio Jones were burglarized from his residence, prompting police to compile a physical description of the suspect, leading to his eventual arrest.

Julio Jones robbery: Suspect arrested after being spotted by an off-duty police officer

As per Yahoo News, authorities made use of technology to put together a physical description of the burglary suspect, which they then broadcast on the radio. Atlanta Police Captain Ben Vayens revealed in a statement:

“There were several items missing from the location which include clothing and jewelry, and also [the officer] did a great job taking a detailed description and providing a detailed description over the radio."

Reportedly, an off-duty police officer saw Martin Williams of Bowling Green, Kentucky, who matched the physical description and was sporting one of Jones' sweatshirts. He is being held in the Fulton County jail after being charged with two charges of first-degree burglary.

According to police investigation, the suspect was "in possession of stolen stuff" and "was wearing parts of the stolen apparel."

Who is Julio Jones?

The wide receiver was a crucial contributor for the Falcons from 2011 until he was moved to the Tennessee Titans last year.

Jones played in 135 games over the course of 10 seasons in Atlanta, catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year after being released by the Titans in the pre-season. According to the contract, his total value for just this season is $6 million.

The burglary at Jones' house took place while he was in Florida, playing his first season as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

