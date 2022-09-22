What happened to Carson Senfield? University of Tampa student shot to death in car

On Saturday, September 17, authorities claimed that a University of Tampa student, Carson Senfield, was shot to death after he tried to get into another vehicle after exiting his rideshare.

Reportedly, the incident occurred early on Saturday outside Senfield's house, less than half a mile from the UT campus.

Jeff Preval @JeffPrevalTV Many people in Orchard Park are devastated after the loss of Carson Senfield. He was shot and killed in Tampa this morning. Police say Senfield was a college student and was trying to get into a car. The driver who didn't know Carson shot him. Carson was turning 19. @news4buffalo Many people in Orchard Park are devastated after the loss of Carson Senfield. He was shot and killed in Tampa this morning. Police say Senfield was a college student and was trying to get into a car. The driver who didn't know Carson shot him. Carson was turning 19. @news4buffalo https://t.co/fEdrwHZXxg

According to his family, Carson Senfield, an Orchard Park High School graduate in 2021, celebrated his 19th birthday just one day before his terrible passing on Saturday. His heartbroken father, Darren Senfield, told sources:

“We spoke with him two days before, he was celebrating his birthday with friends on Friday evening."

A detailed look into the reasons that led to Carson Senfield's death

According to Tampa police, Senfield took an Uber to his house around the 1000 block of West Arch Street early on Saturday after hanging out with friends at pubs and establishments along South Howard Avenue.

Shortly after, Carson Senfield exited the Uber at around 1:30 am for unknown reasons and made an attempt to enter another nearby parked car. According to authorities, the owner of that vehicle shot Senfield in the upper torso while he was behind the wheel.

Police said in a press release:

"According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000 block of W Arch St just prior to the incident. After exiting his Uber, the individual attempted to enter the vehicle of another adult male parked nearby."

Claudine Ewing @ClaudineWgrz Tonight at 5 and 6, hear from the father of Carson Senfield, the Orchard Park grad tragically killed in Tampa @WGRZ (pix: courtesy of Senfield family) Tonight at 5 and 6, hear from the father of Carson Senfield, the Orchard Park grad tragically killed in Tampa @WGRZ (pix: courtesy of Senfield family) https://t.co/GgCBLJ5gKb

According to investigators, the driver claimed he shot Senfield because he feared for his life and had no idea who he was or why he was trying to get inside the car.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized for Carson Senfield's family, so they could get on their private flight to New York from Tampa. The fundraiser has raised over $85,000 well exceeding its $25,000 target.

Senfield’s parents, Daren and Bridget Senfield wrote:

“The Senfield family is truly blessed for our time on earth with our beloved son Carson. He was an incredible young man with a passion for his friends and family.”

They continued:

"We don't have our son, we're mourning, we're heartbroken, we're devastated."

The University of Tampa also released a statement on Saturday, stating:

“The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was killed early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”

The State Attorney's Office will make the final decision about potential charges against the gunman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far