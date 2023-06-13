WATCH: Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota gets harassed by Indian street vendor in viral video 

Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was physically harassed by a Bangalore street vendor while recording his vlog in the city's Sunday market in the Chickpet area. Pedro was physically grabbed and shouted at without any provocation by a local vendor and had to forcibly free himself from the man's hold.

The incident occurred a few months ago, but the vlog in question was uploaded on Pedro Mota's Youtube channel, Madley Rover, on Sunday, 11th June. The video went viral. Screenshots and clips of Pedro being harassed were re-posted on social media by multiple sources, including @ANI and @BefittingFacts. The accused, Navab Hayath Shari, was arrested by the Bengaluru city police.

Facts @BefittingFacts He is attacking foreingers and his boss in social media will claim India is not safe for foreigners.



Dont miss "what namastey" He is attacking foreingers and his boss in social media will claim India is not safe for foreigners.Dont miss "what namastey" https://t.co/DUV6LkNdEb

The vlog titled "Attacked At The Thieves Market In India IN" was posted on Sunday on Pedro Mota's Youtube channel, Madley Rover. He started the video by entering the market and recording its different shops. He remarked that the market reminded him of a "more hectic fashion street," referring to the iconic fashion street in Mumbai.

Two minutes and seven seconds into the video, a saffron-clad street vendor randomly grabbed Pedro's hand, to which he immediately responded with "Namaskar," a traditional Indian greeting. The man kept holding his hand in a tight grip, pointed at Pedro's camera angrily retorted in Hindi:

"What Namaskar? What is this?"

Pedro Mota pleaded with the man to let go of his hand by saying:

"What's going on sir? Could you please let go of my hand?"

The man held Pedro's hand and tried to lunge at him to stop recording. The Dutch Vlogger twisted himself out of the man's grip and immediately sprinted away. He exclaimed:

"What the f**k man. Jesus Christ! That guy just legit attacked me."

"Exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me": Pedro Mota

In the video's description, Pedro Mota talked about the unfortunate experience. He wrote:

"Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the sunday market or chor bazaar."

He detailed:

"But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape."

Later in the video, Pedro Mota remarked that such an incident is something that could certainly happen in India:

"Well, they're you go. You don't know about something that can happen in India. Can happen, but I never expect the worst but that was not a great moment, to be honest."

Pedro talked about how he knew simply from the man's facial expression that he was up to no good. Later in the video, he went around the area, interacted with a few friendly locals, and had some street food. While having a couple of Samosas from a streetside shop, he emphasized the importance of getting out of situations like this.

Pedro Mota enjoying some Samosas in a local Begaluru street side shop (Image via Youtube/Madley Rover)

He said:

"Sometimes you just get in these situations and just get out of it as quickly as possible because you don't want to be in a bad place like this with locals."

He added:

"This is not your area. You don't know the layout, you don't know all the people that know him, you don't the people that like him and want to help him, so get out."

However, he specified in a comment under his video that the incident did not affect his perception of India. He stated that guests in the country were treated with great consideration.

Pedro interacting with friendly Indian locals (Image via Youtube/Madley Rover)

The video has amassed over 67,000 views at the time of writing.

Bengaluru police city police wasted no time in nabbing the accused

After Twitter user @tajirmudassir tagged Bengaluru City Police in his tweet about the incident, police responded that the accused was rounded up and strict action would be taken against him.

The accused was identified as an auto driver and second-hand cloth salesman named Nawab Hayat Sharif. Nawab was arrested by the Bengaluru city police suo-moto and charged under Section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act.

