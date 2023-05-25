"My heart is broken for you": Della Vlogs adoption scam explained as netizens extend support to YouTube couple 

Bella Lambert and Dallin Lambert, who run the YouTube channel Della Vlogs, recently fell prey to an adoption scam. The videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet, leaving people in utter shock. Recently, the couple shared a video about how they got scammed, and after watching it, internet users were heartbroken as they extended support to the influencer couple.

Reaction (Image via snip from YouTube/@DELLA VLOGS)

Bella and Dallin were planning to adopt, and they were all set with the preparation for the arrival of the twin girls. However, their adoption process turned to be a scam as the woman from whom they were adopting twins was never pregnant and faked throughout the meetups with them. Besides them, the woman also scammed other couples. In their vlog channel, Bella and Dallin revealed what had happened to them and how they are dealing with it.

The couple was reportedly struggling with infertility for over five years. After going through IVFs and other alternative options, they came up with the idea of adoption. However, that did not go as planned for them.

On their YouTube channel Della Vlogs, the couple said that they also met this woman who scammed them in person a number of times and they also attended birthing classes with her. Throughout this period, the woman was wearing a fake bump and faked her pregnancy. The couple said that they made the decision to share this story so that another couple does not go through this.

After social media users came to know of Della Vlogs Adoption Scam, they shared heartfelt messages for the influencer couple

As the influencer couple shared the story about the adoption scam on their YouTube channel, internet users sympathized with them. They commented under their video and said that good things will surely come their way.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from YouTube/@DELLA VLOGS)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from YouTube/@DELLA VLOGS)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from YouTube/@DELLA VLOGS)

The woman who scammed them claimed that she was a 20-year-old college student living in Southern California

Bella and Dallin shared with their followers when they were planning to do the adoption and that their next step for fulfilling their dream of parenthood is adoption. After this, they received a number of messages from people who were looking to place their babies for adoption. One among them was a text from an unidentified woman who said that she is pregnant with twins and is looking for someone to adopt them.

The woman claimed that she is a 20-year-old college student living in Southern California. Recalling the moment when the couple met her, the shared:

"She looked us in the eyes and said that we would be perfect parents for her girls and that she wanted us to adopt them. She had tears in her eyes telling us this, saying how she had been praying to find people like us to adopt these babies and we were a miracle for her."

Sometime later, Dallin got a mail from a stranger who knew about the woman behind the alleged adoption scam. In the email, it was written:

"I’m in a group of hopeful adoptive parents and we all have been talking with her [the woman] and she’s telling everyone they are the top of her list."

As Bella and Dallin got to know about this, they got in touch with other families with whom the woman had contacts, after which they got to know that she was scamming several couples.

Poll : 0 votes