WATCH: NYPD releases footage showing woman being attacked during Queens home invasion

On Wednesday, August 10, a pair of robbers held a woman at gunpoint inside her home in Rosedale, Queens. The burglars then tied her up and stole valuables worth thousands of dollars before fleeing the scene.

Footage released by the NYPD reveals that the woman was confronted by a gun-wielding man at around 9 pm on August 10. In the video, the man can be heard telling the victim:

"Don't yell, just open the door."

As soon as the woman complies, a second man can be seen arriving at the scene.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

A look at the series of events that took place inside the woman's residence in Queens

As per the police report, the woman was struck in the face and had her hands and feet bound once the attackers entered the house.

Shortly after, the men allegedly ransacked the home, discovered a safe, and stole $19,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry. Before leaving, they stole the woman's iPhone as well.

Following the heist, the victim was able to escape just in time to see the suspects driving off in a white Toyota SUV. The car was last spotted going north on 249th Street.

The woman turned down medical care for her mild facial pain and swelling.

Based on sources, one of the suspects is described as being around six feet tall and was last seen sporting a dark pair of jeans along with a similarly shaded hoodie with the words NYC written in white on the front. His ensemble included a surgical mask, a pair of glasses, a baseball cap, and sneakers - all of which also seemed to be dark-colored.

The second offender in the recent Queens robbery was described as being of similar height and dressed in a dark hoodie and jeans, paired with a black T-shirt inside.

No arrests have been made by law enforcement officials yet.

Last month, homeowners in Queens Village, Glen Oaks, and the New Hyde Park region were being terrorized by a serial robber who entered homes during the day, ransacked them, and stole money, jewelry as well as other valuables.

It was also reported that in most cases, the owners were not home at the time of the incident. The suspect appeared to arrive shortly after the homeowners left their residences.

It is speculated that the perpetrator tried to turn off the home's security cameras by using a Wi-Fi jammer in at least one instance. In another instance, stolen items included an $8,000 Louis Vuitton bag and $30,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the NYPD, five homes have been forcibly entered since July 24, 2022. Each incident involved breaking in through a side door or window.

