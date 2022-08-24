WATCH: Surveillance video shows Asian dentist being shot during attempted robbery in Oakland

A 60-year-old Asian woman was fatally shot on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Oakland's Little Saigon during an attempted robbery.

As per authorities, the victim passed away due to multiple gunshot wounds. Dr. Lili Xu, a Chinatown dentist with a clinic in Castro Valley, has been identified as the victim.

This is another such incident of violence against Asians in the United States. Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community expressed their outrage over the murder of a beloved doctor and demanded justice.

Although the incident was captured on camera, police are yet to make any arrests. Speaking on the matter, City Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the department was investigating the killing.

Xu's death makes it Oakland's 77th homicide in 2022

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about graphic violence

Surveillance video shows a dark, four-door Mercedes Benz parked along the curb. Moments later, another car, a white, four-door Lexus, pulls up right next to it. A man then steps out of the white sedan and approaches the dark sedan's passenger side.

Multiple gunshots and screams could be heard after a few seconds. According to reports, the suspect demanded the victim's purse and shot her when she objected. The Lexus from which the suspect emerged had been parked a few meters away for 30-45 minutes prior to the attempted robbery.

The shooting took place on Sunday, August 21, around 2 p.m., near the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 11th Street in Oakland's Chinatown.

It's the 77th homicide to be reported in Oakland this year.

Murder, shooting on the rise in the neighborhood

Members of the AAPI community conducted a rally outside City Hall demanding justice for Xu and opposing the sluggish response by authorities in the matter.

Stewart Chen, president of the city's Chinatown Improvement Council, was present at the rally as well. Addressing the situation, Chen said:

"I’m so sick and tired of hearing Asian Americans being targeted."

Community activist and the city's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan said:

"She was a very devoted doctor here in Oakland Chinatown. Well loved by her patients. In fact, her staff said so many good things about her that they stayed with her for so many years."

Speaking on the matter, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said:

"One of the ways to address this kind of crime is to have a presence in the neighborhood."

Expressing disappointment at the rise in violence, City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas said:

"This is not just been happening for a few months. It's been happening for a few decades and we know that type of targeting of our community has to stop because we've had enough."

He added:

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon. There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed."

Oakland police on Monday requested witnesses to come forward if they have any information concerning the killing.

