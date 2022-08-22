WATCH: Video shows Oklahoma woman Rachael Zion Clay slipping out of handcuffs and firing at deputies

An Oklahoma woman identified as Rachael Zion Clay, 36, has been arrested by authorities for striking a civilian and a deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, the Grady County Sheriff's Office went to a home in Blanchard, Oklahoma, for a wellness check. Authorities claim Rachel was only detained for "unpredictable behaviour" and that there were no plans to send her to prison.

However, fate had other plans for Rachael Clay.

After cuffing Clay, deputies put her in the backseat of a black SUV. But soon after, dash and body cam video footage showed the 36-year-old trying to slip out of the handcuffs and reaching out for a police rifle.

The next part involves Clay firing from the back of the patrol car and injuring a civilian and a deputy. While the civilian was shot in the chest, the deputy sustained a non-life-threatening injury. As per reports, the bullet grazed his head.

As the officers called for backup, the victim's son, who was nearby, attempted to provide first aid. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They were soon released after recovering.

Rachael Zion Clay is being held on $1 million bond

Rachael Zion Clay is being held in Grady County jail on $1 million bond and has been charged with "shooting with intent to kill."

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office wrote about the incident on their official Facebook page that read:

"Today we had a Deputy that was shot and grazed, with non-life threatening injuries. He is resting at home this evening with his family. Please keep him and our office in your prayers."

The post received a lot of traction, with several comments wishing the officer a speedy recovery. One of the comments read:

"Prayers for fast healing & comfort! And prayers for all involved in today’s event. Thank you all for your hard work & dedication, not only today, but always! Today’s events could have had a very different ending, but you all showed extreme patience & proof that y’all’s job & mission is to protect & serve. Thank you for protecting & serving our community on so many levels!"

Another user wrote:

"Prayers for the Deputy and his Family and prayers for all Law Enforcement that tries daily to keep us safe!! Thank you!!!"

Initially, the encounter was described as a barricade situation. Rachael Zion Clay, the accused, surrendered to law enforcement officials after more than three hours. Rachael Zion Clay was under the influence and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to cops.

