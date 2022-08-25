WATCH: Video shows off-duty NYPD officer getting robbed and beaten in Bronx

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, three unknown suspects, suspected to be members of a drive-by mugging crew, brutally attacked an off-duty veteran NYPD officer while jogging in the Bronx, knocking him unconscious.

Three assailants grabbed the 48-year-old NYPD veteran officer during his morning jog near 823 Olmstead Avenue in Soundview, between Lafayette and Turnbull Avenues in the Bronx, around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to authorities. The perpetrators are said to have then fled the scene in a black Honda.

The robbers allegedly fractured the officer's skull while he was jogging in Bronx

According to reports, the cop was discovered on the ground unconscious and bleeding from his left ear. He was transferred to Jacobi Medical Center as a John Doe with a shattered skull after officials at the Central Park Precinct were unable to confirm his identity. The officer was initially listed in critical condition but is now steadily improving.

The statement said:

”He opened his eyes, but he’s still on a breathing tube."

No suspects have been apprehended, according to sources. They are accused of stealing his debit and credit cards, cell phone, keys, wallet, and other identification.

NYPD Crime Stoppers @NYPDTips WANTED for City Wide Robbery Pattern in the confines of 43, 45, 49 Precincts #Bronx 8/05/22- 8/23/22 Three unknown individuals demanding property before striking their victims (have displayed a Firearm and Knife). Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! WANTED for City Wide Robbery Pattern in the confines of 43, 45, 49 Precincts #Bronx 8/05/22- 8/23/22 Three unknown individuals demanding property before striking their victims (have displayed a Firearm and Knife). Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! https://t.co/ftE794gSUQ

The president of the Police Benevolent Association, on the other hand, stated:

“While we pray at our injured brother’s bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him. Make no mistake: we will find them."

He continued:

“But we will need the rest of the justice system to step up and do its job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable...not even a police officer can walk these streets safely.”

The unknown suspects have made off 19 robberies so far

According to sources, the officer's mugging followed a pattern of 19 robberies in the city since August 1. Two of these robberies occurred in Queens in the last month, with the rest in the Bronx.

A gang of three young men approached a 36-year-old man outside 2353 Quimby Avenue on Monday morning, the location of the previous two robberies prior to Tuesday's mugging. They are accused of stealing $40, the victim's cell phone, wallets, and identification cards.

According to police statistics, robberies have increased significantly in the 43rd precinct this year. The precinct had been the site of 461 robberies as of Sunday, up from 271 at the same time last year.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal