WATCH: Video shows small plane crashing into Minnesota home leaving three passengers dead

Authorities reported that a small plane carrying three residents of Minnesota crashed into a property south of Duluth International Airport late on Saturday, October 1, 2022, killing all three people on board.

According to a news release from the city, Minnesota police in Hermantown received a notification just before midnight that a small plane had departed the radar and was believed to have crashed. Its last known location was approximately a mile south of the airport.

Identities revealed of the Minnesota aircraft crash victims and one of them was the pilot himself

Based on sources, a woman from St. Paul and two men allegedly died when their Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into a house and a yard. The aircraft crashed into the second floor of the residence in Hermantown, which is located 16 miles west of Duluth. Shortly after, it laid in the backyard of the house on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

Reportedly, homeowners Jason and Crystal Hoffman, who have been living in their Minnesota home for seven years, were uninjured in the incident.

The statement revealed:

“The two occupants of the home were not injured."

According to a statement from Hermantown city officials, the victims were confirmed as Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her 31-year-old brother, Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. The third person was the pilot of the aircraft, identified as 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, also from Burnsville.

Based on the video, the front of the roof has a hole in the middle, there is grass all around the house covered with rubble, and the rear of the house appears to be completely wrecked.

An anonymous neighbor spoke to KQDS and said that she:

“Heard a loud boom. It wasn’t like a typical crash noise, it was more of an empty sound. We initially thought maybe a boom of thunder. Then everything went dark with the power out. It was eerily quiet for a minute or so before the emergency vehicles started flying down Arrowhead (Road) and they just kept coming."

She continued:

“We were confused by the sound initially. Once we heard the sirens we knew it had to have been something like a crash, but never thought a plane.”

The cause of the plane crash is unknown. According to the city, investigations are being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

