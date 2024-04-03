Waterbomb 2024, the return of the annual music festival in Seoul, has left several netizens thrilled and excited. The 2024 festival, which makes several stops across several countries around the world, will also be stopping in Korea for a total of eleven days. Three shows from these will be held in Korea's capital, Seoul, gathering an interesting lineup of artists including Jay Park, Jessi, Zico, BIBI, Sunmi, etc.

The three-day music festival is scheduled to take place between July 5 and 7, and while the venue of the event hasn't been revealed yet, ticket sales for the same have already started.

For Waterbomb 2024 Seoul, the ticket prices range from 132,000 KRW to 154,000 KRW, which approximately translates to $97 to $113 depending on the booked date.

All you need to know about the upcoming music festival Waterbomb 2024 Seoul

Waterbomb is an annual music festival based in South Korea that started in 2015. It revolves around the concept of upbeat and enthusiastic summer performances as artists and K-pop groups roll out their songs while being drenched in water and playing with other water toys. It stands as one of the most exciting events of the year due to its uniqueness.

While music festivals have always been looked forward to by K-pop fans, Waterbomb gathers a lot more attention due to the recognition and exposure it gives to K-pop soloists.

Though the event couldn't take place for two years, in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its return in 2023 came with an expansion of the event.

The show added venues in Thailand and Japan and this year, it's expected to stop at several other countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. On April 3, the official website of Waterbomb 2024 Seoul released the confirmed artist lineup of their three-day concert.

The artists are divided into two teams, Green and Yellow. Here's the lineup for the same:

Green Team

Lee Youngji (July 6)

Hwasa (July 5)

Chung Ha (July 5)

Jay Park (July 6)

Simon Dominic (July 7)

BIBI (July 7)

Jessi (July 7)

CRUSH (July 5)

Yellow Team

SHINee's Taemin (July 7)

Coogie (July 5)

GRAY (July 7)

Kwon Eunbi (July 6)

LOCO (July 7)

Woo Won-jae (July 5)

Sunmi (July 6)

YooA (July 7)

CHANGMO (July 6)

KISS OF LIFE (July 6)

ZICO (July 5)

Tickets for the three-day event, Waterbomb 2024 Seoul, are currently up for sale and several shows are already sold out. Fans can purchase their tickets from several sites.

For Korean-based purchases and outlets, sites such as Melon, Queens Smile, Naver, Kream, 11ST, etc., are accessible. However, international fans can get their tickets through Ticket Link.

On the other hand, seven other shows will also be held in Korea, outside of Seoul. Here are the dates for the same:

July 13: Jeju, South Korea

July 20: Daegu, South Korea

July 27: Busan, South Korea

August 3: Incheon, South Korea

August 10: Daejeon, South Korea

August 17: Sokcho, South Korea

August 24: Suwon, South Korea

August 31: Gwangju, South Korea

Other stops of the Waterbomb festival in countries outside South Korea include Hong Kong, Japan, Bangkok, and Dubai.