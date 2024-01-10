Waxahatchee announces new album and 2024 tour: Tracklist, presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Waxahatchee, the indie project by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, has announced a new album, Tigers Blood, which will be released on March 22, 2024. She also announced a tour to support the new album, which is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024, to September 8, 2024, and will see her perform extensively across the United States.

The singer made the combined album and tour announcement via a post on her official Instagram page on January 9, 2024, stating:

"Today I am thrilled to announce my sixth album 'Tigers Blood' out March 22nd via AntiRecords. I’m also announcing a tour to support the album starting in April. Tickets on sale Friday, preorders for the album are available now!"

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale on Friday, January 12. The public onsale begins at 10 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available via Waxahatchee's official website.

Waxahatchee's 2024 tour will begin in Kansas City and end in Philadelphia

The Waxahatchee tour will begin in Katie Crutchfield's hometown of Kansas City and see her perform in cities like Detroit, Orlando, Los Angeles, and New York. The 41-date tour will then wrap up with one final concert at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on September 8, 2024.

Waxahatchee 2024 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

04/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

04/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

04/26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

04/28 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

04/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater ^

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre ^

05/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

05/09 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

05/10 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^

05/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

05/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

05/17 – Paso Robles, CA @ Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

05/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

05/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

08/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %

08/21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

08/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

08/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

08/25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden %

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

08/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/29 – South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Summer Stage

08/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

08/31 – Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farms

09/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

09/06 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #@

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &+

^ = w/ Good Morning

% = w/ Tre Burt

# = w/ Tim Heidecker

& = w/ Snail Mail

+ = w/ Greg Mendez

@ = w/ Gladie

More about Waxahatchee's upcoming album Tigers Blood

Crutchfield wrote most of the songs on Tigers Blood while on tour near the end of 2022. She reunited with producer Brad Cook, who also produced the previous Waxahatchee album, Saint Cloud, in 2020.

The 12-song tracklist of Tigers Blood has also been released and is available for pre-order via the official Waxahatchee website as well as online music stores like Bandcamp and Rough Trade.

Tigers Blood tracklist:

3 Sisters Evil Spawn Ice Cold Right Back to It Burns Out at Midnight Bored Lone Star Lake Crimes of the Heart Crowbar 365 The Wolves Tigers Blood

The lead single Right Back To It, featuring MJ Lenderman, was also released alongside a press release of the forthcoming Waxahatchee album and tour. Crutchfield wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when she was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow. Crutchfield said:

““I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Waxahatchee began in 2010 and is the brainchild of Katie Crutchfield. She created the project shortly after her pop-punk band, P.S. Eliot, which she formed with her twin sister Allison, disbanded. The name comes from Waxahatchee Creek in Alabama, which is where Katie grew up.

The next few months will be exciting for fans of Waxahatchee. Not only will they get a full-length project of brand-new material after 4 years, but they will also have the opportunity to see the singer perform live on her extensive tour across the United States.