How much are tickets to Shaky Knees Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, location, & all you need to know

Shaky Knees Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2024 edition of the festival is its 14th edition as it had begun in 2013 with the aim of bringing a full-fledged music festival to the city of Atlanta.

The 2024 edition of the festival will feature performances by artists such as Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, and Men In Trust, among others. Details about the festival were announced by their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will be available from November 30, 2024, at 10 am ET, and this can be accessed by registering for it on the festival's official website. General tickets will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10 am ET.

Tickets are priced into several categories with the General tickets being priced at $315 and the General+ tickets priced at $515. The VIP tickets will be available for $800 while the Platinum tickets will cost $1600 with the Ultimate tickets costing $5660.

Shaky Knees Festival 2024 Lineup

Shaky Knees Festival 2024 will feature a star-studded lineup, including the headliners across the three days. As mentioned earlier, these will include Noah Kahan, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, and Foo Fighters, among others.

The full lineup for the Shaky Knees Festival 2024 is given below:

May 3, 2024 (Day 1)

Noah Kahan

Arcade Fire

Young the Giant

Interpol

The Revivalists

Yves Tumor

Metric

All Them Witches

Switchfoot

Del Water Gap

Pond

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Ax and The Hatchetmen

Wine Lips

Odie Leigh

Kid Kapichi

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Linka Moja

Winona Fighter

Mali Velasquez

May 4, 2023 (Day 2)

Weezer

The Queens of the Stone Age

The Offspring

Girl In Red

Mike Snow

Royal Blood

Sunny Day Real Estate

Palace

Holly Humberstone

Chicano Batman

Microwave

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Quarters of Change

Dead Poet Society

Friday Pilot's Club

Lido Pimienta

Blond Shell

Bad Nerves

Tigercub

Pool Kids

Grace Cummings

Been Stellar

The Inspector Cluzo

May 5, 2024 (Day 3)

Billy Idol

Foo Fighters

Portugal the Man

Men I Trust

Dinosaur Jr.

Waxahatchee

Matt and Kim

The Struts

Kevin Morby

Christone

Kingfish Ingram

Loveless

Royal Otis

Nova Twins

Arcy Drive

Fazerdaze

Benches

Eric Slick

Certainly So

Lamont Landers

Tim Sweetwood, the founder of the Shaky Knees festival, elaborated on the lineup hiring process in an exclusive interview with Blank News on March 22, 2015. He stated that he tried to go after his "personal tastes" before getting at "least half the ones from my wishlist." He added that the other parts "just fall into place" following this.

"The one thing I won’t do is compromise on the genres that I don’t want on the festival. I won’t compromise on bands that I just don’t care for," Tim said.

The founder went on to elaborate:

"...with Shaky Knees we’re trying to establish something this year from a band that played last year and that is playing this year and will play every year from here on out. We’re working artistically with them to make it so that from year to year they are creating something completely different..."

The Shaky Knees festival has grown considerably since its origins in the early 2010s, with its current venue of Central Park giving it a crowd capacity of 40,000 plus people.

The festival has expanded not just in size but in editions as well. Shaky Knees has a number of sister festivals currently on the roster. These are the country music festival Shaky Boots Festival, established in 2015, and the electronica music festival Shaky Beats Festival, established in 2018.