How much are tickets to Shaky Knees Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, location, & all you need to know

Shaky Knees Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2024 edition of the festival is its 14th edition as it had begun in 2013 with the aim of bringing a full-fledged music festival to the city of Atlanta.
The 2024 edition of the festival will feature performances by artists such as Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, and Men In Trust, among others. Details about the festival were announced by their official Instagram page.
Presale for the tour will be available from November 30, 2024, at 10 am ET, and this can be accessed by registering for it on the festival's official website. General tickets will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10 am ET.
Tickets are priced into several categories with the General tickets being priced at $315 and the General+ tickets priced at $515. The VIP tickets will be available for $800 while the Platinum tickets will cost $1600 with the Ultimate tickets costing $5660.
Shaky Knees Festival 2024 Lineup
Shaky Knees Festival 2024 will feature a star-studded lineup, including the headliners across the three days. As mentioned earlier, these will include Noah Kahan, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, and Foo Fighters, among others.
The full lineup for the Shaky Knees Festival 2024 is given below:
May 3, 2024 (Day 1)
- Noah Kahan
- Arcade Fire
- Young the Giant
- Interpol
- The Revivalists
- Yves Tumor
- Metric
- All Them Witches
- Switchfoot
- Del Water Gap
- Pond
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Ax and The Hatchetmen
- Wine Lips
- Odie Leigh
- Kid Kapichi
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
- Linka Moja
- Winona Fighter
- Mali Velasquez
May 4, 2023 (Day 2)
- Weezer
- The Queens of the Stone Age
- The Offspring
- Girl In Red
- Mike Snow
- Royal Blood
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Palace
- Holly Humberstone
- Chicano Batman
- Microwave
- Dexter and the Moonrocks
- Quarters of Change
- Dead Poet Society
- Friday Pilot's Club
- Lido Pimienta
- Blond Shell
- Bad Nerves
- Tigercub
- Pool Kids
- Grace Cummings
- Been Stellar
- The Inspector Cluzo
May 5, 2024 (Day 3)
- Billy Idol
- Foo Fighters
- Portugal the Man
- Men I Trust
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Waxahatchee
- Matt and Kim
- The Struts
- Kevin Morby
- Christone
- Kingfish Ingram
- Loveless
- Royal Otis
- Nova Twins
- Arcy Drive
- Fazerdaze
- Benches
- Eric Slick
- Certainly So
- Lamont Landers
Tim Sweetwood, the founder of the Shaky Knees festival, elaborated on the lineup hiring process in an exclusive interview with Blank News on March 22, 2015. He stated that he tried to go after his "personal tastes" before getting at "least half the ones from my wishlist." He added that the other parts "just fall into place" following this.
"The one thing I won’t do is compromise on the genres that I don’t want on the festival. I won’t compromise on bands that I just don’t care for," Tim said.
The founder went on to elaborate:
"...with Shaky Knees we’re trying to establish something this year from a band that played last year and that is playing this year and will play every year from here on out. We’re working artistically with them to make it so that from year to year they are creating something completely different..."
The Shaky Knees festival has grown considerably since its origins in the early 2010s, with its current venue of Central Park giving it a crowd capacity of 40,000 plus people.
The festival has expanded not just in size but in editions as well. Shaky Knees has a number of sister festivals currently on the roster. These are the country music festival Shaky Boots Festival, established in 2015, and the electronica music festival Shaky Beats Festival, established in 2018.