Where is Download Festival 2024? Headliners, lineup, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

Donington Park in the East Midlands of England, UK, will host the 2024 edition of the Download Festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 14–16, 2024. Having debuted in 2003, the festival will be in its 21st edition in 2024.
The 2024 edition of the festival, which will be headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy, was announced via a post on their official Instagram account on November 7, 2023.
Exclusive presales for Barclays cardholders are currently ongoing. The official DL presale for the festival begins on November 8, 2023. General tickets will be available on November 9, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Presales and tickets can be accessed from the official website of the Download Festival or via Ticketmaster.
Download Festival 2024 Headliners and Lineup
Download Festival 2024 will be headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy. Among the other prominent artists are Charlotte Sands, Black Dahlia Murder, and Pantera.
The current lineup for the Download Festival 2024 at Donington Park in the East Midlands, UK, is given below:
- Queens of Stone Age
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Fall Out Boy
- Baby Metal
- Bad Omens
- Royal Blood
- Pantera
- The Offspring
- Machine Head
- While She Sleeps
- Sum 41
- Billy Talent
- The Used
- Bowling For Soup
- Black Dahlia Murder
- Biohazard
- 311
- Alien Weaponry
- All Them Witches
- Alpha Wolf
- Alt Black Era
- Atreyu
- Bleed From Within
- Brand Of Sacrifice
- Calva Louise
- Celestial Sanctuary
- Crystal Lake
- Deathbyromy
- Defects
- Delilah Bon
- Dream State
- Dying Fetus
- Dying Wish
- Elvana
- Era
- Fit For A King
- Frozemode
- Gel
- Holding Absence
- Hot Wax
- Karnivool
- Kelsy Karter and the Heroines
- Imminence
- Knife Bride
- Lord Of The Lost
- Make Them Suffer
- Missio
- Noahfinnce
- Oxymorrons
- Pest Control
- Pinkshift
- Rory
- Royal And The Serpent
- Scene Queen
- Scowl
- Shadow Of Intent
- Silverstein
- Slaughter To Prevail
- Speed
- Storm
- The Blues Stones
- The Callous Daoboys
- Them Damn Crows
- Tigercub
- Until I Wake
- Underside
- Urne
- Vukovi
- Zulu.
- Halocene
- Charlotte Sands
- Hanabie
- Harper
- Heriot
- Hoobastank
Download Festival's first edition was headlined by Iron Maiden and Audioslave
Download Festival was founded by Terrance Gough as a successor to the Monsters of Rock, which moved away from Donington Park in 1996. The festival's name refers to the practice of downloading music. The festival's first edition featured headliners Iron Maiden and Audioslave.
Speaking about the selection process for the lineup, festival organizer Kamran Haq stated in an exclusive interview with Rock Sins on March 9, 2023:
"If we like the sound of a band and they fit the line up then we will book them. It doesn’t matter if agents are harassing us or not. If we think they’ll fit the line up and they’re a great band, we’ll book them. But I’m always looking for new bands. I go to five or six shows a week, I’m always on the look out for new stuff."
The festival, since its first edition, has had a strong download culture, with the official Download Forum now a major component of fan feedback mechanisms. Since 2009, the festival has also partnered with Rock Radio on 87.7 FM to broadcast music from the festival as well as other content under an RSL license.
Download Festival has won several awards, prominent among which is its Best Major Festival award at the 2013 UK Festival Awards as well as at the 2019 edition of said awards.