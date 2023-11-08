Where is Download Festival 2024? Headliners, lineup, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

Donington Park in the East Midlands of England, UK, will host the 2024 edition of the Download Festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 14–16, 2024. Having debuted in 2003, the festival will be in its 21st edition in 2024.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will be headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy, was announced via a post on their official Instagram account on November 7, 2023.

Exclusive presales for Barclays cardholders are currently ongoing. The official DL presale for the festival begins on November 8, 2023. General tickets will be available on November 9, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Presales and tickets can be accessed from the official website of the Download Festival or via Ticketmaster.

Download Festival 2024 Headliners and Lineup

Download Festival 2024 will be headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy. Among the other prominent artists are Charlotte Sands, Black Dahlia Murder, and Pantera.

Expand Tweet

The current lineup for the Download Festival 2024 at Donington Park in the East Midlands, UK, is given below:

Queens of Stone Age

Avenged Sevenfold

Fall Out Boy

Baby Metal

Bad Omens

Royal Blood

Pantera

The Offspring

Machine Head

While She Sleeps

Sum 41

Billy Talent

The Used

Bowling For Soup

Black Dahlia Murder

Biohazard

311

Alien Weaponry

All Them Witches

Alpha Wolf

Alt Black Era

Atreyu

Bleed From Within

Brand Of Sacrifice

Calva Louise

Celestial Sanctuary

Crystal Lake

Deathbyromy

Defects

Delilah Bon

Dream State

Dying Fetus

Dying Wish

Elvana

Era

Fit For A King

Frozemode

Gel

Holding Absence

Hot Wax

Karnivool

Kelsy Karter and the Heroines

Imminence

Knife Bride

Lord Of The Lost

Make Them Suffer

Missio

Noahfinnce

Oxymorrons

Pest Control

Pinkshift

Rory

Royal And The Serpent

Scene Queen

Scowl

Shadow Of Intent

Silverstein

Slaughter To Prevail

Speed

Storm

The Blues Stones

The Callous Daoboys

Them Damn Crows

Tigercub

Until I Wake

Underside

Urne

Vukovi

Zulu.

Halocene

Charlotte Sands

Hanabie

Harper

Heriot

Hoobastank

Download Festival's first edition was headlined by Iron Maiden and Audioslave

Download Festival was founded by Terrance Gough as a successor to the Monsters of Rock, which moved away from Donington Park in 1996. The festival's name refers to the practice of downloading music. The festival's first edition featured headliners Iron Maiden and Audioslave.

Speaking about the selection process for the lineup, festival organizer Kamran Haq stated in an exclusive interview with Rock Sins on March 9, 2023:

"If we like the sound of a band and they fit the line up then we will book them. It doesn’t matter if agents are harassing us or not. If we think they’ll fit the line up and they’re a great band, we’ll book them. But I’m always looking for new bands. I go to five or six shows a week, I’m always on the look out for new stuff."

The festival, since its first edition, has had a strong download culture, with the official Download Forum now a major component of fan feedback mechanisms. Since 2009, the festival has also partnered with Rock Radio on 87.7 FM to broadcast music from the festival as well as other content under an RSL license.

Download Festival has won several awards, prominent among which is its Best Major Festival award at the 2013 UK Festival Awards as well as at the 2019 edition of said awards.