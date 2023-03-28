Avenged Sevenfold Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Popular band Avenged Sevenfold have announced their North American tour for 2023. The tour, which will be billed as "Life Is But a Dream Tour," will feature support from the Canadian band Alexisonfire.

The band has promised an exciting and unforgettable experience for their fans, with a setlist that will include some of their biggest hits and new tracks from their albums.

Avenged Sevenfold will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Camden, which is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Vancouver concert on August 7, 2023.

Avenged Sevenfold's tour will begin in Camden and end in Vancouver, tickets will be available in March

The Live Nation pre-sale for the "Life Is But a Dream Tour" begins on Wednesday, March 29, at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.

Once the tickets to sold-out shows are claimed, they can be purchased through StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The following are the complete details of the tour locations and dates:

July 18, 2023 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 19, 2023 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 21, 2023 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

July 22, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 24, 2023 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

July 26, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28, 2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

July 31, 2023 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

August 02, 2023 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

August 04, 2023 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

August 05, 2023 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

August 07, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Avenged Sevenfold boasts two No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart

Avenged Sevenfold is an American heavy metal band formed in 1999 in Huntington Beach, California. The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist M. Shadows, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Zacky Vengeance, lead guitarist Synyster Gates, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny Christ, and drummer Brooks Wackerman.

They have released eight studio albums to date, including Sounding the Seventh Trumpet, Waking the Fallen, City of Evil, Avenged Sevenfold, Nightmare, Hail to the King, The Stage, and Diamonds in the Rough. The band has also won numerous awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2006.

The popular musicians are known for their energetic live performances and elaborate stage setups, featuring pyrotechnics, video screens, and other special effects. The band has also won numerous awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2006, and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

