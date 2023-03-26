Yellowcard expands 2023 tour dates: Venue, tickets, where to buy, and other details

American rock band Yellowcard has announced a 2023 tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Ocean Avenue, with additional shows in Austin, Garden City, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Worcester, Hershey, Syracuse, and Portland.

The album, released in 2003, features some of the band's most iconic tracks, including the title tracks Ocean Avenue, Only One, and Way Away. It went on to achieve platinum status, cementing Yellowcard's place in the hearts of music fans around the world.

On March 31, 2023, Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets for the recently announced dates.

Tickets for the older shows are now available to buy on StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program, with tickets ranging from 50$ to 2000$.

The Yellowcard 2023 Tour will begin in Milwaukee and end in Portland

On July 1, 2023, Yellowcard will perform in Milwaukee to kick off the months-long scheduled event. After visiting several cities, they will finally wrap up their tour with a Portland concert on August 18, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and locations for Yellowcard's 2023 tour:

July 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 5, 2023 – Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 6, 2023 – Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 8, 2023 – New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 9, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 11, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 12, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 13, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 15, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

July 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 18, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 22, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

July 23, 2023 – Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

July 25, 2023 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 26, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

July 27, 2023 – Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

July 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

August 1, 2023 – San Diego, CA - Petco Park – Gallagher Square

August 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 4, 2023 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

August 5, 2023 – Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center +

August 6, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 8, 2023 – Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver

August 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White State Park ^+

August 12, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival

August 13, 2023 – Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

August 15, 2023 – Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

August 17, 2023 – Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^+

August 18, 2023 – Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

The Yellowcard Band was formed in 1997 in Jacksonville, Florida

Yellowcard is an American rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1997. The band is known for its unique blend of punk rock, pop punk, and emo with the incorporation of the violin into their music. They were active until 2017 and released ten studio albums throughout their careers.

The band gained mainstream success with their fourth album, Ocean Avenue, released in 2003. The album's title track became a hit single and was certified platinum in the United States. Yellowcard continued to release successful albums throughout the 2000s, including Lights and Sounds (2006) and Paper Walls (2007).

Their music often dealt with themes of relationships, nostalgia, and growing up. The violin, played by band member Sean Mackin, was a distinctive element of their sound and added emotional depth to their songs.

In 2017, Yellowcard announced that they would be breaking up after a farewell tour. The band's final album, Yellowcard, was released in 2016 and served as a fitting end to their careers, showcasing their signature sound and musical growth over the years, but now they are back.

They continue to be a beloved band among emo and pop-punk fans, and their music is still cherished and remembered.

