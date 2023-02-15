Yellowcard, the pop-punk sensation from Florida, has announced a new tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their album Ocean Avenue, scheduled to be held from July 5, 2023, to August 8, 2023.
The band announced via a post on their official Instagram page:
General tickets will be on sale at www.ticketmaster.com starting February 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. The cost of each ticket is $29 plus processing costs.
The artist presale begins on February 15 at 10 a.m. With the access code CHORUS, fans will have access to a special promoter presale starting on February 16 at 10 a.m.
Mayday Parade and Anberlin will join Yellowcard on tour
Four bands, including two from Florida, will tour with Yellowcard for a month. Story of the Year, an emo-rock group from St. Louis, Missouri, and This Wild Life, an acoustic-rock group from California, will also perform.
The full list of dates and venues is given below:
- July 5, 2023, Baltimore, Maryland, at Pier Six Pavilion
- July 6, 2023, Asbury Park, New Jersey, at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- July 8, 2023, New York, New York, at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- July 9, 2023, Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- July 11, 2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at the Mann
- July 12, 2023, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- July 13, 2023, Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- July 15, 2023, Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- July 16, 2023, Chicago, Illinois Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- July 18, 2023, Charlotte, North Carolina, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2023, Atlanta, Georgia, at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- July 22, 2023, Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
- July 23, 2023, Tampa, Florida, at Yuengling Center
- July 25, 2023, Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
- July 27, 2023, Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 29, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre
- July 30, 2023, Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater
- August 1, 2023, San Diego, California, at Petco Park at Gallagher Square
- August 2, 2023, San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- August 4, 2023, Seattle, Washington State, at WAMU Theater
- August 6, 2023, Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- August 8, 2023, Denver, Colorado, at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tracing the musical career of Yellowcard
Yellowcard was formed in 1997 as a collaboration between the band members while attending Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Florida. They released their first LP, Midget Tossing, the same year, followed by their second studio album, Where We Stand, in 1999.
It was followed by a change in the lineup, with rhythm guitarist Todd Clary leaving the band.
The band first gained prominence with their third studio album, "One for the Kids," released in 2001, followed by another lineup change with Pete Mosley of Inspection 12, another pop-punk band, joining the group in 2003.
Yellowcard attained critical acclaim with their album Ocean Avenue, released in 2003 to positive reviews. The album peaked at number 23 in the US charts, as well as number 8 in New Zealand and number 149 in the UK.
Their fifth album, Lights and Sounds, featured a different soundscape, with the band leaning more into the alternative-rock genre. The album received mixed reviews from critics.
Yellowcard's sixth album, a loose-concept piece called Paper Walls, featured another departure in the soundscape and was released to positive reviews.