"We actually never dated": When Taylor Swift denied dating Zac Efron on the Ellen Degeneres show

Taylor Swift has been in the limelight for her incredible and groundbreaking music for years now. However, the 33-year-old songwriter and singer has also been the talk of the town due to her intriguing romantic relationships, often resulting in unfounded rumors about the same.

As reported by Billboard, at the beginning of 2011, Swift started dating actor Zac Efron for a few months, when the two were promoting their 2012 animated musical movie, The Lorax.

However, both Taylor Swift and Zac Efron always denied being involved in any kind of romantic relationship. The pair appeared on the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres in February 2012. During the interview, the show's titular host teased the two about their alleged relationship and called them boyfriend and girlfriend.

Later on, when the singer reappeared on Ellen's talk show in 2013, the host again asked Swift about her alleged "boyfriend" Zac Efron's whereabouts. In response, Swift quickly denied dating Efron and shut down all the rumors surrounding a relationship. In the interview, she said:

"We actually never dated. I don't know, I haven't talked to him in a while because we didn't date."

During the interview, when Ellen DeGeneres kept on insisting that Swift and Efron dated and asked Swift why she was denying it, Taylor simply said:

"Beacause we didn't."

Taylor Swift revealed that "there's nothing really about Zac on the CD" while talking about her 2013 album Red

During the 2013 interview on The Ellen Show, the show's host DeGeneres kept on bringing up the name "Zac Efron" while talking about Taylor Swift's 2013 CD album, Red. When asked if her album had any songs about Zac, Swift said:

"There's nothing really about Zac on the CD because we didn't date."

Thereafter, DeGeneres went on to insist that Swift play a slide-show game with her, where she would show her pictures of different men, who were rumored to have dated her, and she would to ring a bell to confirm the rumor. The singer looked extremely uncomfortable during this particular segment and even said that she didn't want to play, but to no avail.

After the game was over, Taylor expressed how bad she felt about looking at different men's pictures whenever she came on the show. She said:

"This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

As stated by Pop Crush, TikTok user @thatnostaglicgirl, shared a part of Taylor Swift's interview on a radio show, where the artist was seen speaking about constantly being teased about her past relationships:

"I was like, 23 and people were just like, kind of reducing me to making slide shows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was, like, a trick rather than a skill and a craft."

Swift further continued:

"It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill."

Since the interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift has come a long way and has emerged as an unstoppable producer of inspirational and powerful music. The songwriter and singer is currently on her The Eras Tour, which will go on till August 9, 2023.

