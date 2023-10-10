"We’d love to do another": Robert Rodriguez offers fans Hope with Alita: Battle Angel 2 on the horizon

The Disney-Fox merger created a lull in the production of 20th Century projects, including Alita: Battle Angel 2. However, as the dust settles, signs of life are returning to this cyberpunk cinematic universe.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's 2019 picture, which captivated audiences with its intriguing fusion of science fiction and action, gave rise to The Alita Army. This dedicated and tenacious fandom has been instrumental in keeping the possibility of a sequel alive.

Their constant efforts and support have caught the attention of the cast, crew, and studios and also underlined the group's dedication to keeping the hope of Alita: Battle Angel 2 alive. While Alita: Battle Angel 2 isn't officially greenlit yet, it's increasingly visible on the horizon as studios regain their filmmaking momentum.

Hope for Alita: Battle Angel 2

James Cameron's vision for Alita extends far beyond a single sequel. Discussions about multiple follow-ups are already in the mix. Drawing from Yukito Kishiro's manga series Gunnm, the franchise boasts a sprawling universe teeming with untapped storytelling possibilities.

In a recent tête-à-tête with The Wrap, Robert Rodriguez radiated enthusiasm alongside James Cameron for the much-anticipated Alita: Battle Angel 2. Rodriguez shared,

"Yeah, Jim [Cameron] and I always talk about how we’d love to do another Alita. That studio [20th Century] was bought by another studio [Disney]. They’re starting to make movies now. But that for a while 20th Century wasn’t making any of their movies. I think now you’re seeing a few rolling out. We would love to."

Producer Jon Landau has revealed that the technological advancements pioneered for Avatar 2: The Way of Water will find a new home in Alita: Battle Angel 2. These innovations include heightened facial nuance and subtlety for humanoid characters, an imperative component for the sequel's success.

Alita: Battle Angel – A Glimpse into the Cyberpunk World

Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 live-action film directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, took viewers to a dark future. The primary character of the plot is Alita, a cyborg with a human brain who awakens in a new body with no knowledge of her past.

She discovers a fully realized universe inhabited by intriguing personalities as she sets out on a mission to learn more about her destiny, including the mysterious Hugo (Keean Johnson) and Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz).

Set in the year 2563, centuries after a catastrophic war devastated Earth, the film introduces audiences to the sprawling Iron City. Here, Dr. Ido discovers Alita's disembodied cyborg form and gives her a new lease on life. With elements of mystery, combat, and self-discovery woven into its narrative fabric, Alita: Battle Angel captures the essence of a cyberpunk epic.

Alita's journey also functions as a search for self-identity as she faces up against daunting adversaries like the lethal Grewishka and the powerful Vector. Amid the intrigue and action, the film examines themes of love, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of one's goals.

Final Thoughts on Alita: Battle Angel 2

In a world where repetitive franchises often dominate cinematic landscapes, Alita: Battle Angel shines with its unique blend of heartfelt storytelling and awe-inspiring visual feats.

So, the question remains: Are you prepared for Alita: Battle Angel 2, and do you believe it's destined to become a cinematic reality? Keep an eye on the horizon for more updates on this thrilling saga.

You can watch Alita: Battle Angel right now on Disney+.